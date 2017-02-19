Robinson III vliegt over drie mensen naar de zege in Dunk Contest

  • Een gezonde dosis lenigheid is nodig om deel te nemen aan de Dunk Contest.

Een gezonde dosis lenigheid is nodig om deel te nemen aan de Dunk Contest.

zo 19/02/2017 - 11:30 In de Verenigde Staten wordt dit weekend het jaarlijkse All Star Weekend georganiseerd. Als opwarmer voor het All Star Game zondagavond stond zaterdag onder meer de Dunk Contest op het programma. Indiana-speler Glenn Robinson III won.

De dunks van Robinson III

Robinson III won de Dunk Contest voor Derrick Jones (Phoenix). Favoriet Aaron Gordon (Orlando) overleefde de eerste ronde niet, ondanks een opmerkelijke poging met een drone. Tweevoudig titelverdediger Zach Levine (Minnesota) was er dit jaar omwille van een knieblessure niet bij.

Irving moet het afleggen tegen Gordon in driepuntwedstrijd

In de driepuntwedstrijd ging de zege naar Eric Gordon (Houston). Hij klopte na een extra rondje Kyrie Irving (Cleveland). Titelhouder en topfavoriet Klay Thompson (Golden State) werd  verrassend uitgeschakeld in de eerste ronde.

Porzingis toont zich de meest behendige

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks) won de "Skills Challenge", een parcours waarin de dribbel-, pass-, behendigheids- en driepuntvaardigheden van de spelers worden getest. 