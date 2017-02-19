Robinson III vliegt over drie mensen naar de zege in Dunk Contest

De dunks van Robinson III
Robinson III won de Dunk Contest voor Derrick Jones (Phoenix). Favoriet Aaron Gordon (Orlando) overleefde de eerste ronde niet, ondanks een opmerkelijke poging met een drone. Tweevoudig titelverdediger Zach Levine (Minnesota) was er dit jaar omwille van een knieblessure niet bij.
All 4 from GR3, the 2017 #VerizonDunk winner! pic.twitter.com/39HhcgFcxw— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
GR3 makes a statement in the #VerizonDunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/ZuuhHreqFa— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Your #VerizonDunk PERFECT slams! pic.twitter.com/6ZRtBOTp4I— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
🙌🏽 @DwyaneWade celebrates with @GRIII, the new #VerizonDUNK champ! pic.twitter.com/A249KPh1Pp— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Did you see that? Air Gordon takes flight and goes through the legs with the assist from a Drone powered by @Intel. #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/jQpFs0Bh9h— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Irving moet het afleggen tegen Gordon in driepuntwedstrijd
In de driepuntwedstrijd ging de zege naar Eric Gordon (Houston). Hij klopte na een extra rondje Kyrie Irving (Cleveland). Titelhouder en topfavoriet Klay Thompson (Golden State) werd verrassend uitgeschakeld in de eerste ronde.
The @HoustonRockets' @TheofficialEG10 takes home the #JBL3PT title! #Rockets50 pic.twitter.com/uAUbbf5UqE— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Advancing in the #JBL3PT Contest:— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Gordon (25) #Rockets50
Irving (20) #DefendTheLand
Walker (19) #BuzzCity#NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/y1LZosUbzV
Porzingis toont zich de meest behendige
Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks) won de "Skills Challenge", een parcours waarin de dribbel-, pass-, behendigheids- en driepuntvaardigheden van de spelers worden getest.
The @NYKnicks' @KPorzee takes home the #TacoBellSkills title! #Knicks pic.twitter.com/eGOFSnFdPV— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017
Jokic with the come-from-behind victory to advance in the #TacoBellSkills Challenge! pic.twitter.com/aYBORWr6Oi— NBA (@NBA) 19 februari 2017