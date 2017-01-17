Indrukwekkend: Kevin Durant blokt Lebron James af

  • Kevin Durant roept LeBron James een halt toe.

di 17/01/2017 - 10:00 Golden State heeft revanche genomen tegen titelverdediger Cleveland Cavaliers. Na de nederlaag op kerstdag sloegen de Warriors stevig terug in eigen huis. De topper in de NBA eindigde vannacht op 126-91. Bekijk hieronder de knapste acties.

Kevin Durant stopt LeBron James af

Stephen Curry scoort net voor de klok

Durant pakt uit met een slamdunk

De achterwaartse pass van James

James botst tegen Green aan

Uitslagen NBA maandagnacht

  • Golden State - Cleveland 126-91
    - Klay Thompson: 26 punten, Kevin Durant 21, Stephen Curry 20
    - LeBron James: 20 punten, Kyrie Irving 17, Iman Schumpert 15
  • LA Clippers - Oklahoma City 120-98
  • Boston - Charlotte 108-98
  • Phoenix - Utah 101-106
  • Indiana - New Orleans 98-95
  • Denver - Orlando 125-112
  • Milwaukee - Philadelphie 104-113
  • Washington - Portland 120-101
  • New York - Atlanta 107-108