Indrukwekkend: Kevin Durant blokt Lebron James af

Kevin Durant stopt LeBron James af
RT if you liked this block by Kevin Durant 🚫 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/1DzgaHgGKJ— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) 17 januari 2017
Stephen Curry scoort net voor de klok
Durant pakt uit met een slamdunk
De achterwaartse pass van James
James botst tegen Green aan
One Man Down 🔫! The Draymond Green-LeBron James saga continues... #CLEVvsGS Follow the @NBA on Eleven Sports 2 & https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/b7iK5Yi2gg— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 17 januari 2017
Uitslagen NBA maandagnacht
- Golden State - Cleveland 126-91
- Klay Thompson: 26 punten, Kevin Durant 21, Stephen Curry 20
- LeBron James: 20 punten, Kyrie Irving 17, Iman Schumpert 15
- LA Clippers - Oklahoma City 120-98
- Boston - Charlotte 108-98
- Phoenix - Utah 101-106
- Indiana - New Orleans 98-95
- Denver - Orlando 125-112
- Milwaukee - Philadelphie 104-113
- Washington - Portland 120-101
- New York - Atlanta 107-108