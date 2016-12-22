Obama huldigt LeBron James en zijn Cavs-maats: "Blij dat Smith nu wel hemd draagt"

De Cleveland Cavaliers op audiëntie bij Barack Obama.

do 10/11/2016 - 21:23 NBA-kampioen Cleveland is vandaag ontvangen in het Witte Huis. President Barack Obama feliciteerde LeBron James en co voor het behalen van de titel. Obama had ook een kwinkslag in petto voor guard JR Smith. En Michelle zei niet neen tegen een Mannequin Challenge met de basketballers.

De Cleveland Cavaliers kregen een rondleiding in het Witte Huis, waarna Barack Obama een woordje deed. De president kreeg een Cavs-shirt uit handen van Kevin Love.

Bij Obama kon er ook een mopje vanaf. "Ik bedank het hemd van JR Smith om ook te komen", grapte Obama. Dat was een verwijzing naar zijn eigen opmerking van enkele maanden geleden. Toen Smith bij de titelviering van de Cavs dagenlang in bloot bovenlijf gespot werd, vertelde Obama aan Cleveland-coach Lue dat hij Smith moest gebieden iets aan te trekken.

Barack Obama enkele maanden geleden:

Obama is blij dat JR Smith nu wel kleren aanheeft:

Nog enkele plaatjes van de NBA-kampioen bij de president:

#MannequinChallenge in Witte Huis: Lebron, Michelle en co

