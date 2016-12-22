Obama huldigt LeBron James en zijn Cavs-maats: "Blij dat Smith nu wel hemd draagt"

De Cleveland Cavaliers kregen een rondleiding in het Witte Huis, waarna Barack Obama een woordje deed. De president kreeg een Cavs-shirt uit handen van Kevin Love.
Bij Obama kon er ook een mopje vanaf. "Ik bedank het hemd van JR Smith om ook te komen", grapte Obama. Dat was een verwijzing naar zijn eigen opmerking van enkele maanden geleden. Toen Smith bij de titelviering van de Cavs dagenlang in bloot bovenlijf gespot werd, vertelde Obama aan Cleveland-coach Lue dat hij Smith moest gebieden iets aan te trekken.
Barack Obama enkele maanden geleden:
Okay this @Cavs video of President Obama telling Ty Lue that JR Smith needs to put his shirt back on is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/ApCc3wwrY7— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 24 juni 2016
Obama is blij dat JR Smith nu wel kleren aanheeft:
"I want to give a special welcome to @TheRealJRSmith's shirt." @POTUS pic.twitter.com/zYiszYhhXl— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) 10 november 2016
Yep, J.R. Smith put on a shirt to come to the White House... pic.twitter.com/aZDOZX8Xs5— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 10 november 2016
President Obama gives a special thank you "to JR's shirt" for coming to the White House, saying "I wasn't sure you'd make it."— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 10 november 2016
Nog enkele plaatjes van de NBA-kampioen bij de president:
President Barack Obama welcomes the 2016 NBA champion @cavs to The @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/rOXLySD3MY— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
President Barack Obama greets the @cavs at The @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/A2TAqVbMUH— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
Flicks with The First Lady! pic.twitter.com/QT7DHYJ2jp— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
The First Lady & the @cavs surprise some veterans on the @whitehouse basketball court! #HoopsForTroops pic.twitter.com/LHESyhUMK0— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
The 2016 NBA champion @cavs at The @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/20B6qEcH6h— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
The @cavs on the move at The @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/DMHFyqxA82— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
The guys are taking in the sights at the @WhiteHouse. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1G0SMtt3cK— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) 10 november 2016
The 2016 NBA champion @cavs take in the history at The @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/m9oobFRZzH— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
2016 NBA champ @realtristan13 and his mother at The @WhiteHouse! https://t.co/94tZvxKOeA— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
The @cavs arrive at The @WhiteHouse for today's Championship celebration. https://t.co/1n7NNw9UUj— NBA (@NBA) 10 november 2016
President Obama: "Welcome to the World Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, I used Champion & Cleveland in the same sentence." pic.twitter.com/o2imbPIw12— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 10 november 2016