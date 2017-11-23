Vantornout: ""Mudfest" in Zeven! Misschien kom ik toch nog af"

do 23/11/2017 - 13:29 Het parcours voor de WB-veldrit van Zeven ligt er zwaar en vettig bij. Klaas Vantornout, die er niet bij zal zijn in Duitsland maar wel van modder houdt, is jaloers. "OMG!"

De eerste sporen zijn getrokken:

Klaas Vantornout is jaloers:

Helen Wyman reed al enkele rondjes op het parcours: