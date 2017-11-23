Vantornout: ""Mudfest" in Zeven! Misschien kom ik toch nog af"

De eerste sporen zijn getrokken:
The circuit is ready—one of the first muddy lines made by @CXHelen #welcometozeven ! #telenetucicxwc pic.twitter.com/36HWssWmsP— CX Worldcup Germany (@cxWorldcupGER) November 22, 2017
Making good progress at the circuit #worldcupzeven ! Something new compare to the fast conditions last year: a mud section! #muddyboots #muddyface #realcross #cyclocross don’t forget your #rubberboots 😉 pic.twitter.com/TUJ5oSgDBS— CX Worldcup Germany (@cxWorldcupGER) 20 november 2017
Klaas Vantornout is jaloers:
OMG when i see this pic... Maybe i’ll come over to Zeven.. #mudfest 😍 https://t.co/mBdRoKi0xW— Klaas Vantornout (@KlaasVantornout) November 23, 2017
Helen Wyman reed al enkele rondjes op het parcours:
My first ever look at the World Cup course in Zeven. I like. #cyclocross #bornfromriders #thisgirlcan #challengetires pic.twitter.com/hyslemnD9i— Helen Wyman (@CXHelen) November 22, 2017
Arrived in #Zeven today, watched @CXHelen and @MatthieuBoulo doing some laps on the muddy course. @FFCyclisme pic.twitter.com/galoLRXIfy— Elisa Haumesser (@Lizzi_cyclist68) 22 november 2017