Zieke Githa Michiels (2e) moet Cape Epic verlaten: "Fel ontgoocheld"

Githa Michiels beleefde een droomdebuut in de bekende Zuid-Afrikaanse meerdaagse mountainbikecompetitie voor duo's. Samen met routinier Lüthi reed ze al 4 dagen op een rij naar de tweede plaats. Daarbij moest Michiels wel een paar keer heel diep gaan.
Of dat ermee te maken heeft dat ze ziek werd, is niet duidelijk. Maar het feit blijft dat ze met koorts niet mag voortrijden van de dokter.
Op de sociale media doet Michiels haar verhaal: "Het is wellicht een van de zwaarste beslissingen die ik ooit heb moeten maken. Ik werd gisteravond zwaar ziek. Na een bezoek aan de dokter zat er niks anders op dan de wedstrijd te verlaten door de koorts. Toch starten zou een risico betekenen voor mijn gezondheid."
"Het is een enorme ontgoocheling dat we de race niet kunnen beëindigen. Maar gezondheid gaat voor en ik moet ook aan de toekomst denken."
Daarin is er voor Michiels zeker nog plaats voor de Cape Epic: "Ondanks dit was het een geweldige wedstrijd en avontuur. Ik ben trots op al onze tweede plaatsen. Ik kom terug voor meer en zal dan beter voorbereid zijn."
Maybe One Of Hardest Decisions I Had 2 Make Today! Got Really Sick Last Night. After Consulting a Doctor I Had 2 Withdrawn From The Race Because The Fever, and It Would Have Been a Risk 4 My Health 2 Start! Feeling Really Disappointed We Can't Finish The Race! But Health Comes First And Have 2 Think About The Future! Still It Was An Awesome Ride/Experience! I Will Be Back 4 More And Be Better Prepared. Want 2 Thank @ariane.luthi, @team_spur , Whole Staff, @capeepic 4 Giving Me This Chance. Also Big Thanks 2 All The People Who Were Cheering 4 Us! Proud Of All Our 2nd Places We Achieved Together! Good Luck 2 All The Riders Who Are Still In The Race! #Shithappens #sick #willbeback #Untamed #CapeEpic
Lüthi: "Gezondheid komt op de eerste plaats"
We are very sad to tell you that the 2018 Absa Cape Epic is over for us. Githa developed a fever over night and the doctors advised her to withdraw from the race this morning. As always, health comes first, but we are both hugely disappointed for having to give ourselves up to fate. Githa has showed us all what an incredible fighter she is and it was a privilege to race along side her. Unfortunately even the strongest can be taken down. We will both focus on our next big goals to have a light at the end of the tunnel. For me it’s the European Marathon Champs in exactly a months time. From all my heart I want to thank YOU who cheered us to the results we managed to achieve over the last days. All the messages we received were hugely motivating and much appreciated. The hardest part of all this is however to not be able to reward our hard working @team_spur staff @timothybass, @jeanpierre_jacobs and @andythebio and our amazing sponsors with more. We can only speak out a THANK YOU and promise to fight even harder next time. #CapeEpic2018 #untamed #spursports #tasteforlife #whatsworthit Photo credit @zooncronje
