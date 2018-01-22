Degrendele doet er wereldbekergoud in keirin bovenop in Minsk

  • Degrendele won 3 keer vandaag: in 1e ronde, halve finale en finale.

Degrendele won 3 keer vandaag: in 1e ronde, halve finale en finale.

zo 21/01/2018 - 22:25 Nicky Degrendele (21) heeft een 2e medaille gepakt op de 5e en laatste wereldbekermanche baanwielrennen. Na haar brons in de sprint gisteren was er vandaag goud in de keirin.

Degrendele toonde haar goeie vorm in Wit-Rusland. Ze won haar reeks in de eerste ronde en mocht zo rechtstreeks naar de halve finale. Daarin toonde ze zich ook de beste. In de finale met zijn zessen had ze 50 procent kans op een medaille: het werd goud. De Zuid-Koreaanse Hyejin Lee en de Oekraïense Ljoebov Basova mochten met haar mee op het podium.

Tweets over keirin: