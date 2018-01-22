Degrendele doet er wereldbekergoud in keirin bovenop in Minsk

Degrendele toonde haar goeie vorm in Wit-Rusland. Ze won haar reeks in de eerste ronde en mocht zo rechtstreeks naar de halve finale. Daarin toonde ze zich ook de beste. In de finale met zijn zessen had ze 50 procent kans op een medaille: het werd goud. De Zuid-Koreaanse Hyejin Lee en de Oekraïense Ljoebov Basova mochten met haar mee op het podium.
Tweets over keirin:
Like a boss! A dominant @Nickydegrendele took the win easily in the Women's Keirin 🙌— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 21 januari 2018
Her 2nd medal of the weekend! #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/5QoqRgtoSa
In the winning mood! @Nickydegrendele will race the final of the Women's Keirin as she won her semi-final 👊 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 https://t.co/eGUfYmCeKb— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 21 januari 2018
.@Nickydegrendele won her heat of the 1st round of the Women's Keirin & advances directly to the semi-finals 👌 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/vi8uFYM1PL— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 21 januari 2018