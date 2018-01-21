Degrendele kaapt sprintbrons weg op Wereldbeker in Minsk

Brilliant sprint bronze for @Nickydegrendele at the Track World Cup in Minsk!

She was twice faster than van Riessen 🇳🇱 in the battle for 🥉 🙌 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/PDUsYZGG7k — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018

Grabosch 🇩🇪 was too strong for @Nickydegrendele in the semi-finals, but she will battle for bronze against van Riessen 🇳🇱 later on #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/HdRmE6LMQM — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018

Semi-finals for @Nickydegrendele in the Women's Sprint as she won her 1/4 final against Lee 🇭🇰 in 2 straight sprints! She will meet Grabosch 🇩🇪 in the next round #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/D9hHGvgQpD — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018

.@Nickydegrendele goes through to the 1/4 finals of the Women's Sprint!

She beat James 🇬🇧 in her 1/8 final & will face Lee 🇭🇰 next 👊 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/F1WXaL9nCq — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018

🚀 start for @Nickydegrendele in the sprint competition in Minsk 🇧🇾 With 11.005 she sets a new BR in the 200m flying start & progresses directly to the 1/8 finals! #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/DsIPOi0A5d — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018