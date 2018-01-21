Degrendele kaapt sprintbrons weg op Wereldbeker in Minsk

De 21-jarige Degrendele begon met een kanonstart aan haar concours vandaag. Met 11"005 zette een Belgisch record neer op de 200 meter vliegende start, waardoor ze rechtstreeks naar de 1/8e finales mocht.
Daarna versloeg ze achtereenvolgens de Britse Rachel James en Wai Sze Lee uit Hongkong. De latere Duitse winnares Pauline Sophie Grabosch hield haar uit de finale. Maar in de kleine finale was onze landgenote sterker dan noorderbuur Laurine van Riessen.
Uitslag WB-sprint Minsk:
- Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Dui)
- Simona Krupeckaite (Lit)
- Nicky Degrendele
- Laurine van Riessen (Ned)
Tweets over Degrendele:
Brilliant sprint bronze for @Nickydegrendele at the Track World Cup in Minsk!— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018
She was twice faster than van Riessen 🇳🇱 in the battle for 🥉 🙌 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/PDUsYZGG7k
Grabosch 🇩🇪 was too strong for @Nickydegrendele in the semi-finals, but she will battle for bronze against van Riessen 🇳🇱 later on #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/HdRmE6LMQM— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018
Semi-finals for @Nickydegrendele in the Women's Sprint as she won her 1/4 final against Lee 🇭🇰 in 2 straight sprints! She will meet Grabosch 🇩🇪 in the next round #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/D9hHGvgQpD— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018
.@Nickydegrendele goes through to the 1/4 finals of the Women's Sprint!— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018
She beat James 🇬🇧 in her 1/8 final & will face Lee 🇭🇰 next 👊 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/F1WXaL9nCq
🚀 start for @Nickydegrendele in the sprint competition in Minsk 🇧🇾 With 11.005 she sets a new BR in the 200m flying start & progresses directly to the 1/8 finals! #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMinsk2018 pic.twitter.com/DsIPOi0A5d— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 20 januari 2018
Medals galore in Minsk!— UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) 20 januari 2018
What a fantastic day of racing at the #TissotUCITrackWC with some big names and some new names gracing the podiums. pic.twitter.com/IUbbI9TLYE