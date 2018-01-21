Degrendele kaapt sprintbrons weg op Wereldbeker in Minsk

Nicky Degrendele vormde de Belgische delegatie in de 5e en laatste manche.

za 20/01/2018 - 21:54 Nicky Degrendele heeft als enige Belgische de kleuren van ons land met verve verdedigd op de laatste wereldbekermanche baanwielrennen in Minsk. Ze pakte brons in de sprint.

De 21-jarige Degrendele begon met een kanonstart aan haar concours vandaag. Met 11"005 zette een Belgisch record neer op de 200 meter vliegende start, waardoor ze rechtstreeks naar de 1/8e finales mocht.

Daarna versloeg ze achtereenvolgens de Britse Rachel James en Wai Sze Lee uit Hongkong. De latere Duitse winnares Pauline Sophie Grabosch hield haar uit de finale. Maar in de kleine finale was onze landgenote sterker dan noorderbuur Laurine van Riessen.

Uitslag WB-sprint Minsk:

  1. Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Dui)
  2. Simona Krupeckaite (Lit)
  3. Nicky Degrendele
  4. Laurine van Riessen (Ned)

