Great 5th place for our Men's Team Pursuit in a new BR! Well done! #onwardsandupwards #TrackWorldCup #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/VaDzu6Xine — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017

New BR for our @BELCyclingTeam in the Men's Team Pursuit! They finished in 3:59.329 in the 1st round 👌 #TrackWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eTY36QHxki — Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017