WB baanwielrennen in Manchester (Engeland) • live berichtgeving

 

Wereldbeker baanwielrennen

3-5/11/17 Pruszkow (Pol)
10-12/11/17 Manchester (GBr)
1-3/12/17 Milton (Can)
9-10/12/17 Santiago (Chl)
19-21/01/18 Minsk (WRu)

Belgen in Manchester (Eng)

Sprint (m): Ayrton De Pauw

Fond (m): Kenny De Ketele, Moreno De Pauw, Lindsay De Vylder, Robbe Ghys, Gerben Thijssen, Sasha Weemaes

Sprint (v): Nicky Degrendele

Fond (v): Gilke Croket, Jolien D'hoore, Annelies Dom, Lotte Kopecky, Saartje Vandenbroucke