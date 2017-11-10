- @BELCyclingTeam
Jolien D'hoore.
WB baanwielrennen in Manchester (Engeland) • live berichtgeving
- D'hoore pakt brons op scratch Vorige week in Polen moest ze nog vrede nemen met een vijfde plaats op de scratch, in Manchester doet Jolien D'hoore beter: ze staat als derde op het podium. Bij de mannen finishte Moreno De Pauw als achtste. 22:46 ◀
Bingo! After a 5th place last week in Pruszków it's now bronze for @JolienDhoore in the Women's Scratch 🙌 #TrackWorldCup #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/2354qtCE5L— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
8th place for @depauwmoreno in the Men's Scratch after a thrilling race with multiple lap gains #TrackWorldCup #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/udWTVus6xG— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
.@LotteKopecky took 9th in the Elimination Race #TrackWorldCup #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/sbjetodP8U— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
We conclude the afternoon session with a 7th place for @LotteKopecky in the Tempo Race of the Women's Omnium #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/UPDvVBnw4x— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
.@LotteKopecky got closed in & started the Women's Omnium with a 15th place in the Scratch #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/A2tFpHrmIa— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
Great 5th place for our Men's Team Pursuit in a new BR! Well done! #onwardsandupwards #TrackWorldCup #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/VaDzu6Xine— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
New BR for our @BELCyclingTeam in the Men's Team Pursuit! They finished in 3:59.329 in the 1st round 👌 #TrackWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eTY36QHxki— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
Close call but our Men's Team Pursuit squad is qualified for the next round as we took 8th 💪 #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/vXseC4gnUe— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 10 november 2017
- Mannenploeg wordt 5e met Belgisch record De Belgische achtervolgers hebben de vijfde plaats behaald. Met 3'59"329 zetten Robbe Ghys, Kenny De Ketele, Gerben Thijssen en Sasha Weemaes een nationaal record neer in de eerste ronde. In de kwalificaties plaatsten ze zich met 4'01"868 als achtste en laatste voor de eerste ronde. 22:24 ◀
- Vrijdag 22:23 ◀
- 16:28 ◀
- Sprokkelen Belgen weer medailles zoals in opener? Vorig weekend sprokkelde België 4 medailles (3x goud, 1x zilver) op de WB-opener in Pruszkow (Pol). Wat doen de Belgen op de 2e manche van vrijdag tot zondag in Manchester? 16:27 ◀
- Vooraf 16:27 ◀
Wereldbeker baanwielrennen
|3-5/11/17
|Pruszkow (Pol)
|10-12/11/17
|Manchester (GBr)
|1-3/12/17
|Milton (Can)
|9-10/12/17
|Santiago (Chl)
|19-21/01/18
|Minsk (WRu)
Belgen in Manchester (Eng)
Sprint (m): Ayrton De Pauw
Fond (m): Kenny De Ketele, Moreno De Pauw, Lindsay De Vylder, Robbe Ghys, Gerben Thijssen, Sasha Weemaes
Sprint (v): Nicky Degrendele
Fond (v): Gilke Croket, Jolien D'hoore, Annelies Dom, Lotte Kopecky, Saartje Vandenbroucke