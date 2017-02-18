  • Lotte Kopecky won haar eerste WB-omnium in Cali. @BELCyclingTeam

Lotte Kopecky won haar eerste WB-omnium in Cali.

WB piste Cali • live berichtgeving

 

Selectie WB Apeldoorn

Heren:

  • Bryan Boussaer
  • Lindsay De Vylder
  • Robbe Ghys
  • Jonas Rickaert

Dames:

  • Gilke Croket
  • Nicky Degrendele
  • Annelies Dom
  • Lotte Kopecky
  • Kaat Van der Meulen

Programma heren

17/02 Teamsprint
  Puntenkoers
18/02 Ploegenachtervolging
  Keirin
  Omnium
19/02 Tijdrit (1.000m)
  Sprint
  Koppelkoers

 

Programma vrouwen

17/02 Omnium
  Teamsprint
18/02 Scratch
  Sprint
19/02 Ploegenachtervolging
  Keirin
  Puntenkoers