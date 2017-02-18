- @BELCyclingTeam
Lotte Kopecky won haar eerste WB-omnium in Cali.
WB piste Cali
@LotteKopecky @robbe_ghys proficiat!— Jolien D'hoore (@JolienDhoore) 18 februari 2017
- Goud (Kopecky) en brons (Ghys) voor België op dag 1 Op de eerste dag van het baanwielrennen in Cali hebben de Belgen het heel goed gedaan: Lotte Kopecky won het omnium bij de vrouwen en Robbe Ghys veroverde het brons in de puntenkoers bij de mannen. De jonge achtervolgingsploeg bij de mannen finishte zevende. 11:35 ◀
- Kopecky baas in omnium Derde keer, goede keer voor Lotte Kopecky. Na een tweede plaats in Glasgow en een vierde in Apeldoorn reed de 21-jarige Belgische naar het goud in Cali. Ze werd tweede in de scratch en de afvalling en won de temporace. In de afsluitende puntenkoers reed ze attent mee en pakte ze na zes sprints al 12 punten, waardoor ze zich zegezeker mocht noemen. Ze telde uiteindelijk 10 punten meer dan de Britse Emily Nelson. De Italiaanse Rachele Barbieri was op 14 punten derde. 11:34 ◀
- Ghys moet Ier en Deen laten voorgaan in puntenkoers De Ier Mark Downey heeft de puntenkoers bij de mannen gewonnen, omdat hij als enige een ronde kon nemen. Met een totaal van 35 punten ging hij de Deen Niklas Larsen (25 punten) en Robbe Ghys (16 punten) vooraf. Ghys pakte vier keer punten onderweg en eindigde tweede in de eindspurt. 11:32 ◀
- De Vylder, Ghys, Boussaer en Rickaert zevende in achtervolging De jonge Belgische achtervolgingsploeg (Lindsay De Vylder, Robbe Ghys, Bryan Boussaer en Jonas Rickaert) is zevende geworden op 16 teams. Ze reden in de kwalificaties tegen Oekraïne de achtste tijd. Ze mochten met Italië om de zevende plek strijden: met 4'04"580 tegen 4'06"756 wonnen ze het pleit. 11:26 ◀
I've won my first World Cup omnium Today! Ofcourse I am very happy with it!😊@LS_Ladies @BELCyclingTeam @SportVlaanderen #thanksforthesupport— Lotte Kopecky (@LotteKopecky) 18 februari 2017
After another brilliant performance in the Points Race, @LotteKopecky won the Women's Omnium with 10 points ahead! 👏👏 #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/OYWucRgwck— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 18 februari 2017
A strong @LotteKopecky remains leader in the Women's Omnium as she ends 2nd in the Elimination! Only Points Race to come! #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/EfBVPz54JI— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) February 18, 2017
Flying start for @LotteKopecky! She won the Tempo Race after a 2nd place in Scratch & leads halfway the Women's Omnium! 👊 #TissotUCITrackWC https://t.co/gqCNfUJ3Ry— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) February 17, 2017
.@LotteKopecky didn't loose her fast legs as she takes 2nd in Scratch, 1st of 4 events of Women's Omnium @TrackWCupCali #TissotUCITrackWC https://t.co/u5MwNuoerb— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) February 17, 2017
Great 🥉 bronze medal for @robbe_ghys in the Men's Points Race! Strong performance of our youngster after the Team Pursuit! #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/wp0LDrnru8— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 18 februari 2017
World Cup Cali, 7 th place in the team pursuit and bronze in the pointsrace! #betough #happy https://t.co/BzKdslEkSY— Robbe Ghys (@robbe_ghys) 18 februari 2017
Our young @BELCyclingTeam won their heat against Italy in 4:04.580 & end 7th in the Men's Team Pursuit in Cali. Good job! #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/j8opDV0kok— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) February 18, 2017
Our youthful Men's Team Pursuit squad finished 8th in the qualifying round in 4:04.019 & will race against Italy next #TissotUCITrackWC https://t.co/bc0dUZzACs— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) February 17, 2017
Dag 1
Training in Cali with @belgiancycling. Next Saturday team pursuit qualification! @trackwcupcali #hotinhere #trackcycling #colombia pic.twitter.com/YvOwcManzp— Gilke Croket (@GilkeCroket) 12 februari 2017
-
We've selected 9 riders for the next UCI Track World Cup in Cali 🇨🇴 | https://t.co/UOMyTjUZU4 #CaliTWC #TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/2SnlRTp3hR— Belgian Cycling Team (@BELCyclingTeam) 8 februari 2017
De baanwielrenners strijden van vrijdag tot en met zondag in Cali, Colombia. De derde Wereldbekermanche van het seizoen. Volg hier de resultaten van de Belgen.
Vooraf
Selectie WB Apeldoorn
Heren:
- Bryan Boussaer
- Lindsay De Vylder
- Robbe Ghys
- Jonas Rickaert
Dames:
- Gilke Croket
- Nicky Degrendele
- Annelies Dom
- Lotte Kopecky
- Kaat Van der Meulen
