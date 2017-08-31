Ploegbus Aqua Blue Sport in Vuelta vernield door brandstichter

Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack over night. No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect. #LV2017 pic.twitter.com/SI1u449qO6 — Aqua Blue Sport (@AquaBlueSport) August 31, 2017

#LV2017 Nothing is going to stop us starting today's La Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support. pic.twitter.com/A9xzf5mbni — Aqua Blue Sport (@AquaBlueSport) August 31, 2017

What the hell is this 🙈 https://t.co/Lr6ZY4nzIv — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 31, 2017