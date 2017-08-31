Ploegbus Aqua Blue Sport in Vuelta vernield door brandstichter

  • De ploegbus is volledig vernietigd.

do 31/08/2017 - 09:53 Een brandstichter heeft afgelopen nacht de teambus van het Ierse procontinentale Aqua Blue Sport in lichterlaaie gezet in Spanje. "Een laffe daad", tweet de ploeg. De bus is uitgebrand, maar het team meldt dat er een verdachte is opgepakt.