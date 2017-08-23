Zieke Degenkolb stapt uit de Vuelta: "Ik ben zeer gefrustreerd"

"Als je niet kunt ademen, dan kun je niet doorgaan"
Trek-kopman Alberto Contador liet al optekenen dat hij zich ziek voelt en met John Degenkolb is er een nieuw slachtoffer bij de Amerikaanse formatie. De Duitser kampt met bronchitis en gooit de handdoek in de ring.
"Ik had nog nooit moeten opgeven in een grote ronde. Ik ben dus ontzettend ontgoocheld dat ik de Vuelta moet verlaten", legt Degenkolb uit.
"Mijn vorm was goed en ik had twee doelen: een rit winnen en Alberto aan een goed resultaat helpen. Maar twee dagen geleden werd ik ziek. Ik heb de afgelopen dagen gevochten. Maar als je niet kunt ademen, dan is het onmogelijk om door te gaan."
"Het seizoen is nog niet voorbij"
Voor John Degenkolb dreigt 2017 dus weer een jaar te worden om snel te vergeten. "Ik ben erg gefrustreerd. Ik begon goed aan het seizoen met enkele top 10-plaatsen in de klassiekers, maar daarna ging het nooit zoals ik gehoopt en verwacht had. Maar mijn gezondheid komt op de eerste plaats en het seizoen is nog niet voorbij."
I never had to abandon in a Grand Tour, so I am extremely disappointed to leave the @lavueltaaespana today. I came here in good shape and with two goals: win a stage and heIp @acontadoroficial to get a really great result in his last race as a professional rider. Unfortunately I got sick two days ago and that was that. I tried to fight myself a way through the stages, hoping that my body would recover. I had the legs but when you cannot breath properly it’s just impossible to keep going. Of course I am frustrated now. I started the season well with a victory in Dubai and a lot of top 10 places at the spring classics, a Podium at @eschbornfrankfurt but after that, the crash at the @letourdefrance , it just never went like I hoped or expected for. Anyway, health comes first now and the season is not over yet and I don’t want to take any risks now. So, I will go home, recover and focus on the rest of the season. #dege #dgnklb foto: @kramon_velophoto