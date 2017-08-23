Zieke Degenkolb stapt uit de Vuelta: "Ik ben zeer gefrustreerd"

Degenkolb moet de Vuelta al verlaten. Degenkolb moet de Vuelta al verlaten.

Na vier ritten moet John Degenkolb de Ronde van Spanje al verlaten. De Duitser van Trek-Segafredo is ziek. "Ik had nog nooit moeten opgeven in een grote ronde. Ik ben ontzettend ontgoocheld dat ik de Vuelta moet verlaten", zegt de Duitser.