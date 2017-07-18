VIDEO: Wind blaast nadarhekken omver in aankomstplaats Romans-sur-Isère

Radio-commentator Christoph Vandegoor rijdt Romans binnen:
Finale #romansurisere #TDF17 @sporza @radio1be #wind #blazen #nadarhek pic.twitter.com/QsySukmYxD— christophe vandegoor (@chrisvandegoor) July 18, 2017
De windwaarschuwingen uit het peloton:
Wind, wind, wind en nog eens wind vandaag in de Tour💨 #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/TMBD2Okfo9— Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) 18 juli 2017
Veel wind, heel veel wind. Waaieralarm! Laat de rit maar beginnen... #tdf #vivelevelo @sporza— Karl Vannieuwkerke (@Vannieuwkerke) July 18, 2017
Classicsman Bjorn #leukemans brought me a visit prior to what looks like a 💨💨classic today. pic.twitter.com/4AMmO4JfHh— Jan Bakelants (@Jan_Bakelants) 18 juli 2017
Windy stage be careful at 18km from the finish and last km up hill my pick today @blingmatthews and @GregVanAvermaet or Breakaway pic.twitter.com/iWSyBXYZcN— Rik Verbrugghe (@RikVerbrugghe) July 18, 2017
"Il était une fois des rafales de vent de 70km/h dans la Vallée du Rhône" 📖💨#TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/jWRkrOzOOk— Equipe FDJ (@EquipeFDJ) July 18, 2017
On va parler de nous aujourd'hui! https://t.co/zh0rcWKw2E— La Bordure (@La_bordure) July 18, 2017
#TDF2017: Are you ready!? 💨💨 #crosswinds #OricaScott pic.twitter.com/SqTtPfX6UW— ORICA-SCOTT (@OricaScott) July 18, 2017
🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻💨— Luis Ángel Maté (@luisangelmate) July 18, 2017
🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻💨
🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻🚴🏻💨
@LeTour 😬🙏🏼
Wind will steadily blow above 20km/h with gusts up to 60-65km/h to spice things up on @LeTour 🌬️🌬️#TDF2017 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/07x6iQJRfA— letourdata (@letourdata) July 18, 2017
☀️ Warm up 🚴💨💨 before stage 16 #TDF2017 #TeamWGG pic.twitter.com/QtyF57VuEs— Team Wanty-Gobert (@TeamWantyGobert) July 18, 2017
this will be a painful day in crosswinds 🚴🏼💪#TDF2017 #BORAhansgrohe warm-up on @tacx rollers. pic.twitter.com/uR8Q8yeJQs— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) July 18, 2017
South-west wind with gusts up to 43km/h on our location #PCSonTour #TDF2107 pic.twitter.com/JcpAYgVzun— ProCyclingStats.com (@ProCyclingStats) July 18, 2017
Le drômois @p_latour nous présente cette étape venteuse ! / Today's local rider Pierre Latour presents this windy stage! / #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/4yJHQfWrQI— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 18, 2017