VIDEO: Wind blaast nadarhekken omver in aankomstplaats Romans-sur-Isère

  • Er worden zijwinden tot 70 km/u voorspeld in de Rhônevallei.

Er worden zijwinden tot 70 km/u voorspeld in de Rhônevallei.

di 18/07/2017 - 13:30 Een relatief korte overgangsetappe van het Centraal-Massief naar de Rhônevallei boezemt de renners angst in door de wind die tot 70 km/u waait in de vallei. In aankomstplaats Romans-sur-Isère liggen de nadarhekken op de grond. Krijgen we waaiers? Wij geven alvast een overzicht van de windberichten uit de Tourkaravaan.

Radio-commentator Christoph Vandegoor rijdt Romans binnen:

De windwaarschuwingen uit het peloton: