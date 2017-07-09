Groot deel van Tour-peloton is bang: "Vandaag wacht de Hel"

Gisteren werden de renners al niet gespaard. In een rit waar het vuur nooit uitging, moest een col van derde, tweede en eerste categorie overwonnen worden. Vandaag zijn er van de Jura (Nantua) naar de Alpen (Chambéry) 4.600 hoogtemeters te verwerken. Rustig inlopen zal er niet inzitten, want van bij de start gaat het meteen omhoog. Een nachtmerrie voor een pak renners met de verzuurde benen van gisteren. En dan wordt er ook nog regen, wind en onweer voorspeld.
Angstige tweets:
C'est un grand défi qui attend Arnaud aujourd'hui. Pour rallier Paris, il faudra traverser l'Enfer aujourd'hui. 🔥😈— Equipe FDJ (@EquipeFDJ) July 9, 2017
On y croit ! 💪🤞🍀#TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/kROjAblwzT
📝PREVIEW #TDF2017 Stage 9@tonygallopin: "This could well become the hardest Tour stage I have ever ridden!"https://t.co/qpdUjnD3VL pic.twitter.com/haM9nFITl4— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) July 9, 2017
Seven climbs, three of which are HC, treacherous descents, rain, wind gusts, all these will make #TDF2017 stage 9 one of the toughest ever! pic.twitter.com/kQKGyKrUkz— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) July 9, 2017
GRUPETTOOOOO. Today will be one of the hardest days of the Tour de France. A day of survival for us heavyweights. TTT off the back pic.twitter.com/uoWIu0Cp9S— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) July 9, 2017
Also, Col de la Biche seems appropriately named 😂 #tdf— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 9 juli 2017
if you see our @tacx rollers in the morning, you know the start will hurt today. #TDF2017 #BORAhansgrohe pic.twitter.com/KmOUOikT1y— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) July 9, 2017
That's never a good sign. Rollers before the start.... https://t.co/y1wc1nld2W— Dylan van Baarle (@DylanvanBaarle) 9 juli 2017
Just a few steep ones today...🙈 pic.twitter.com/JezreqFDLk— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 9, 2017
Hey coucou @LeTour étape reine! 😱🙈🚵🚦↗️↘️↗️↘️↗️↘️↗️↘️🏁 #TDF2017 #passionrouge #cofidis #oakley #jawbreaker #canstop pic.twitter.com/7KIy4RrQ7l— Edet Nicolas (@NicoEdet) July 9, 2017
I'm not even in France & I'm still nervous about today's @LeTour stage! Going to be brutal! Good luck to both @TeamDiData & the gruppetto!— Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) July 9, 2017
🇫🇷#TDF2017— Team Dimension Data (@TeamDiData) 9 juli 2017
An extremely difficult stage in the Jura mountains awaits the riders today. The weather forecast predicts rain. Stay safe guys! pic.twitter.com/szhiT6VKhr