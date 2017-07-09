Groot deel van Tour-peloton is bang: "Vandaag wacht de Hel"

  • Gallopin en zijn collega's verwachten een lijdensweg.

zo 09/07/2017 - 11:00 De negende rit - met 7 cols waarvan 3 buiten categorie - wordt hier en daar de koninginnenrit genoemd. Zeker na de lastige, snelle bergrit van gisteren starten heel wat renners met een ei in hun broek. Tony Gallopin heeft het over de "zwaarste Tour-rit die hij misschien ooit gaat rijden", FDJ noemt het "de Hel". Wij maakten een overzichtje van de bange commentaren.

Gisteren werden de renners al niet gespaard. In een rit waar het vuur nooit uitging, moest een col van derde, tweede en eerste categorie overwonnen worden. Vandaag zijn er van de Jura (Nantua) naar de Alpen (Chambéry) 4.600 hoogtemeters te verwerken. Rustig inlopen zal er niet inzitten, want van bij de start gaat het meteen omhoog. Een nachtmerrie voor een pak renners met de verzuurde benen van gisteren. En dan wordt er ook nog regen, wind en onweer voorspeld.

Angstige tweets: