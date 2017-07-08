Kittel vs. Boasson Hagen: 0,0003 seconden, zó klein was het verschil

De winstmarge van Kittel: nauwelijks meetbaar.

vr 07/07/2017 - 19:57 Veel spannender dan het sprintduel tussen Marcel Kittel en Edvald Boasson Hagen wordt het niet. Het verschil tussen de Duitser en de Noor was bijna onmetelijk klein: 0,0003 seconden. "Zelfs data-analyse toont hoe nipt het was aan de finish", tweette Bernhard Eisel, ploegmaat van de onfortuinlijke Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Bekijk hier een analyse van de sprint: