Alles is koek en ei tussen Cav en Sagan: "Ik zie je snel, makker"

De Twitter-conversatie tussen Sagan en Cavendish
Mark, get well soon! I prefer a finish like the one in the first photo 😉 but whatever the outcome, I look forward to racing against you! pic.twitter.com/JFSW4HqYnF— Peter Sagan (@petosagan) 6 juli 2017
Class... Proud to know you, Peter. See you soon mate. 💪🙏 https://t.co/X3mrLysrLT— Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) 6 juli 2017
Mevrouw Cavendish deelt foto van haatreacties op sociale media
Mark Cavendish lanceerde gisteren een oproep. "Stop met bedreigingen en beledigingen op sociale media", zei de Brit. Geen loze woorden, want mevrouw Cavendish illustreerde het jammerlijke gevolg van het spurtincident op Twitter.
Mark posted a video of our son yesterday...in the wake of the crash here is an example of the comments we are receiving. pic.twitter.com/7C08UO7l46— Peta Cavendish (@petatodd) 6 juli 2017