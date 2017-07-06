Alles is koek en ei tussen Cav en Sagan: "Ik zie je snel, makker"

do 06/07/2017 - 14:12 Het spurtincident tussen Mark Cavendish en Peter Sagan lijkt voltooid verleden tijd. Het duo gooide met lieve woordjes naar elkaar op Twitter. "Ik kijk er naar uit om weer tegen jou te koersen", schreef Sagan. "Klasse, ik ben blij dat ik je ken", reageerde Cavendish.

De Twitter-conversatie tussen Sagan en Cavendish

Mevrouw Cavendish deelt foto van haatreacties op sociale media

Mark Cavendish lanceerde gisteren een oproep. "Stop met bedreigingen en beledigingen op sociale media", zei de Brit. Geen loze woorden, want mevrouw Cavendish illustreerde het jammerlijke gevolg van het spurtincident op Twitter.