Lolbroek Sagan liet bij de start al van zich horen

De gele trui is een begeerd iets: dat merkt ook Geraint Thomas
When you have the yellow jersey but everyone keeps trying to steal it... 😂 @GeraintThomas86 @marko_dzalo #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/5WvwhbNJ4t— Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) 2 juli 2017
Peter Sagan laat graag van zich horen, en dat was vandaag niet anders
and here he is our @UCI_cycling worldChampion @petosagan ready for @letourDUS #TDF2016 #BORAhansgrohe pic.twitter.com/MwmxwqARpy— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) 2 juli 2017
Een massasprint in de Tour, dat is... 300 meter sprinten aan bijna 70 km/u
Kittel went full steam from +300m out & kept his lead to the end.— letourdata (@letourdata) 2 juli 2017
This is the 3rd time he wins the 1st bunch sprint of @letour.#TDFdata pic.twitter.com/RPr2EIAG78
Een valpartij in de Tour, dat ziet er zo uit
Caption this 📸💥😬 pic.twitter.com/gtYBstdWf3— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) 2 juli 2017
De rit van vandaag vanuit het oogpunt van een GoPro
Go inside #TDF2017 Stage 2 with our onboard #GoPro highlights ⚡️ Marcel Kittel won the stage, Geraint Thomas keeps the GC lead 🎥 @GoProFR pic.twitter.com/23lMXALXNx— Velon CC (@VelonCC) 2 juli 2017