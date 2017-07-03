Lolbroek Sagan liet bij de start al van zich horen

  • Peter Sagan kon nog even dollen bij de start.

Peter Sagan kon nog even dollen bij de start.

zo 02/07/2017 - 23:47 Het Tourcircus maakte vandaag de overgang van Duitsland naar België. De renners deelden alvast enkele leuke momenten met het publiek. Wij verzamelden voor u de beste tweets van de dag.

De gele trui is een begeerd iets: dat merkt ook Geraint Thomas

Peter Sagan laat graag van zich horen, en dat was vandaag niet anders

Een massasprint in de Tour, dat is... 300 meter sprinten aan bijna 70 km/u

Een valpartij in de Tour, dat ziet er zo uit

De rit van vandaag vanuit het oogpunt van een GoPro