Dumoulin: "Ik denk niet dat ik ziek ben, ik heb dit probleem al eerder gehad"

A day to quickly forget! Good legs, but very dissapointed that I lost 2 min because nature called... — Tom Dumoulin (@tom_dumoulin) May 23, 2017

Also very dissapointed that they cancelled the downhill prize. I think I won it today going down Stelvio... — Tom Dumoulin (@tom_dumoulin) May 23, 2017

Oh, and I'm not angry or dissapointed that other teams didn't really wait! — Tom Dumoulin (@tom_dumoulin) May 23, 2017