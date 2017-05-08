Rustdag in de Giro: genieten van koffie en vergezichten en... plassen op rotsstranden

Not a bad stop for a ☕️ on the first rest day of the #giro100! 😍👌😱🇮🇹#onwardsandupwards #thegoodlife Een bericht gedeeld door Alex Edmondson (@alexedmo) op 8 Mei 2017 om 5:38 PDT

Sharing the same passion #cycling #justride Een bericht gedeeld door Moreno Hofland (@morenohofland) op 8 Mei 2017 om 7:09 PDT

Good morning from Sicilia🙋🌞🌅🌊 #giro100 #restday Een bericht gedeeld door Matvey Mamykin (@matveymamykin) op 8 Mei 2017 om 1:02 PDT

Nice rest day ride today in the Giro👌👌 #giro100 Een bericht gedeeld door Caleb Ewan (@calebewan) op 8 Mei 2017 om 4:25 PDT

Restday in Sicilia, mi piace 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/n63sZwEh8J — Simon Geschke (@simongeschke) 8 mei 2017

🚴 Entreno matutino en los alrededores de Cefalù (Sicilia) para nuestros chicos en el 1º descanso del #Giro100 (📸 @bettiniphoto) @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/opM4h77ZEz — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) 8 mei 2017

Our riders are enjoying the first rest day of #Giro100

Easy training ride in the morning in the sorroundings of Palermo @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/JEP3kJZlAK — Team Bahrain Merida (@Bahrain_Merida) 8 mei 2017

Premiers tours de roue en Sicile ! First ride in Sicily #giro100 #allezalm pic.twitter.com/fRxCcQkzcg — AG2RLM Cyclisme (@AG2RLMCyclisme) 8 mei 2017

#Giro100 We've arrived in Sicily and an easy 60km is on the cards for our first rest day. Enjoy the ☀️ guys! pic.twitter.com/Etd3fSEaZK — BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) 8 mei 2017

What do you do when it's a rest day and you have the maglia rosa? Go on a training ride, of course 😁👍 #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/vHGmPRuqEk — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 8 mei 2017