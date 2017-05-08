Rustdag in de Giro: genieten van koffie en vergezichten en... plassen op rotsstranden

De renners speelden koffie naar binnen
Coffee ride for the maglia rosa and his teammates. #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/Dn3d26qMWJ— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 8 mei 2017
Team @BORAhansgrohe coffe stop restday @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/kRIaGL6fcO— José Mendes (@jjpcmendes) 8 mei 2017
Bij Howes en zijn Cannondale-maatjes was de nood het hoogste
The daily struggles we face while living a fully hydrated life are real. #PushYourLimits #whenyougottagoyougottago pic.twitter.com/B9Bk8nBKPb— alex howes (@alex_howes) 8 mei 2017
Zo ziet de rustdag van Pippo Pozzato eruit
Rest day in Sicily means: ☀️, 🌊 and cannoli -> #goodlife 👌#pp #maestro #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/wSfgKY8tcJ— Filippo Pozzato (@PippoPozzato) 8 mei 2017
De benen losrijden op Sicilië, het kan slechter
Restday in Sicilia, mi piace 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/n63sZwEh8J— Simon Geschke (@simongeschke) 8 mei 2017
🚴 Entreno matutino en los alrededores de Cefalù (Sicilia) para nuestros chicos en el 1º descanso del #Giro100 (📸 @bettiniphoto) @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/opM4h77ZEz— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) 8 mei 2017
Our riders are enjoying the first rest day of #Giro100— Team Bahrain Merida (@Bahrain_Merida) 8 mei 2017
Easy training ride in the morning in the sorroundings of Palermo @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/JEP3kJZlAK
Premiers tours de roue en Sicile ! First ride in Sicily #giro100 #allezalm pic.twitter.com/fRxCcQkzcg— AG2RLM Cyclisme (@AG2RLMCyclisme) 8 mei 2017
#Giro100 We've arrived in Sicily and an easy 60km is on the cards for our first rest day. Enjoy the ☀️ guys! pic.twitter.com/Etd3fSEaZK— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) 8 mei 2017
What do you do when it's a rest day and you have the maglia rosa? Go on a training ride, of course 😁👍 #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/vHGmPRuqEk— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 8 mei 2017
Lazy rest day-feeling like these dogs somehow..... pic.twitter.com/qwR57ywP1y— Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) 8 mei 2017
Ploegen zorgen voor kraaknette auto's
Basiskamp daags voor de Etna @OricaScott @TeamSunweb @Lotto_Soudal ☑️ #Sporza🇮🇹 #Giro💯 #AmoreInfinito #vrtNWS #reporter🎙 pic.twitter.com/KQfTgxPKfo— Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) May 8, 2017