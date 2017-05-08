Rustdag in de Giro: genieten van koffie en vergezichten en... plassen op rotsstranden

Sicilië is het adembenemende decor voor de rustdag.

ma 08/05/2017 - 16:29 In de Ronde van Italië genieten de renners vandaag van een rustdag op Sicilië. Naast de traditionele oefenritjes was er ook tijd om de innerlijke mens wat te versterken. De Giro-renners lieten wat koffie vloeien en gaven vooral hun ogen de kost in het Siciliaanse landschap.

De renners speelden koffie naar binnen

Bij Howes en zijn Cannondale-maatjes was de nood het hoogste

Zo ziet de rustdag van Pippo Pozzato eruit

De benen losrijden op Sicilië, het kan slechter

Not a bad stop for a ☕️ on the first rest day of the #giro100! 😍👌😱🇮🇹#onwardsandupwards #thegoodlife

Sharing the same passion #cycling #justride

Good morning from Sicilia🙋🌞🌅🌊 #giro100 #restday

Nice rest day ride today in the Giro👌👌 #giro100

