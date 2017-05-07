📽Gorilla in the Pink: ' There is only one @AndreGreipel ' @Lotto_Soudal ☑️ #Sporza🇮🇹 #Giro💯 #AmoreInfinito #vrtNWS #reporter🎙 pic.twitter.com/cRIk2EjjJu— Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) 6 mei 2017
za 06/05/2017 - 23:40 Feest in het kamp van Lotto-Soudal. Nadat roze trui André Greipel een toost had uitgebracht, stak de entourage de loftrompet over de Duitser. "There is only one André Greipel (Er is is maar één André Greipel)", klonk het in het hotel van de wielerploeg.