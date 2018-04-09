"Het verlies in Parijs-Roubaix is vandaag groter dan gelijk welke winst ooit zal zijn"

  • Goolaerts was een renner van Veranda's Willems-Crelan.

zo 08/04/2018 - 23:40 De 116e editie van Parijs-Roubaix kreeg een gitzwarte rand door het overlijden van de amper 23-jarige Michael Goolaerts. Op Twitter regent het steunbetuigingen voor de familie, vrienden en collega's van het jonge talent vanuit het peloton en ver daarbuiten.

Enkele reacties op het tragische overlijden: