"Het verlies in Parijs-Roubaix is vandaag groter dan gelijk welke winst ooit zal zijn"

Enkele reacties op het tragische overlijden:
De hele avond hopen op het beste, bang zijn voor het slechtste. Bang dat dit bericht zou komen... Veel sterkte aan Michael’s familie, vrienden en team. Het ga je goed. RIP Michael https://t.co/LFbO0ZGHtn— Sep Vanmarcke (@sepvanmarcke) April 8, 2018
Een droom Parijs Roubaix rijden! Waarom moet je er dan zo uit gegrepen worden! @Gooliee94 nooit meer op het zelfde uur vertrekken en dan toch in hallaar bij jou aan de achterdeur staan omdat je nog niet klaar was! Sterkte aan de familie!!— corne (@cornevankessel) April 8, 2018
Gouden kerel we gaan je missen makker ! @Gooliee94 R.I.P pic.twitter.com/PCfjIXYp5h— timothy dupont (@timothydupont) April 8, 2018
Arme, arme jongen. Veel sterkte aan de nabestaanden. https://t.co/KXRBDfrIQS— Thijs Zonneveld (@thijszonneveld) April 8, 2018
Dit is vreselijk om te horen, sterkte aan de familie.😔 #michael goolaerts— Dylan Groenewegen (@GroenewegenD) April 8, 2018
Terrible news....— Fabian cancellara (@f_cancellara) April 8, 2018
RIP Michael Goolaerts.
My deep condolences going to his family, friends, and Teammates and the @Snipercycling crew pic.twitter.com/C9YFuZHdMN
Ik wens familie, vrienden, team en collega’s van @Gooliee94 heel veel sterkte. Diep geraakt door dit trieste nieuws. https://t.co/2pRWGzJapj— Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) April 8, 2018
.... 😞— Sacha Modolo (@SachaModolo) April 8, 2018
RIP Michael Goolaerts 😔, veel sterkte aan de nabestaanden— JurgenMettepenningen (@Jurgen_Mett) April 8, 2018
Un fuerte abrazo a familiares, amigos y compañeros de Michael Goolaerts, en especial a todo su equipo @Snipercycling. Descanse en paz. Rest in peace.— alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) April 8, 2018
Begin van de koers nog met hem aan het praten.... hier word een mens stil van.... RIP Michael! Sterkte aan familie! https://t.co/JouzRs7K3p— kenneth vanbilsen (@KVanbilsen) April 8, 2018
Very sad. I cannot imagine the pain his parents must be feeling. #RIP #heartbroken https://t.co/mJSFzFeFTN— Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) April 8, 2018
Mi más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de Michael Goolaerts, desde que terminó la carrera no he parado de pensar en él. DEP— Alberto Contador (@albertocontador) April 8, 2018
Het verlies in #Parijsroubaix vandaag is groter dan gelijk welke winst ooit kan zijn 😢#Goolaerts #rustzacht— Geert De Vlieger (@devliegergeert) April 8, 2018
Devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts. https://t.co/FatycNd2Y4— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) April 8, 2018
L'annonce du décès de Michael Goolaerts endeuille #ParisRoubaix 2018 et tout le peloton international. L'ensemble de l'Équipe @GroupamaFDJ adresse à la famille et aux proches du coureur, ainsi qu'à son équipe @SniperCycling ses plus sincères condoléances.— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) April 8, 2018
RIP colleague!! All my condolences to his family, teammates and friends!!!— CARLOS BARREDO (@CARLOSBARREDO) April 8, 2018
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Love from #PinkArgyle to Michael's family, friends and the @Snipercycling team. https://t.co/VvhN4wIhVb— EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale (@Ride_Argyle) April 8, 2018
Everyone at Team Sky is heartbroken by the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at @Snipercycling. https://t.co/O4j81lt9hF— Team Sky (@TeamSky) April 8, 2018
Au nom de l’Union Cycliste Internationale et de la famille du cyclisme dans son ensemble, je tiens à adresser mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille, à l’équipe et aux proches de Michael Goolaerts, parti trop tôt ce jour. Nous partageons leur immense tristesse. https://t.co/nnPM33Qsqn— David Lappartient (@DLappartient) April 8, 2018
Words will never be enough to describe how unfair it is to loose one of your riders. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and team members. #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/9Rejh0qHSw— Axel Merckx (@axelmerckx) April 8, 2018