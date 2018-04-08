Koers of artistieke gymnastiek? Craddock krijgt "9.6/10" na val

zo 08/04/2018 - 09:43 Lawson Craddock heeft geen averij opgelopen na een zware val in de Ronde van het Baskenland. De Amerikaan van Education-First kon een botsing met een geparkeerde auto niet meer vermijden, maar kwam als bij wonder met de schrik vrij.

Beelden van de val: ploegmaat Howes geeft Craddock 9.6/10

De schade aan het voertuig

De oorzaak van de schuiver: een renner van Euskadi die zijn bidon op gladde wegen weggooide