McLay viert in de Sarthe, Martin geeft eindzege niet meer weg

  • De rest stond niet op de foto in Sablé.

De rest stond niet op de foto in Sablé.

vr 06/04/2018 - 16:00 Daniel McLay heeft de slotrit in de Ronde van de Sarthe (2.1) gewonnen. De Britse sprinter van EF-Drapac deed dat bijzonder overtuigend in de massasprint. Guillaume Martin gaf de eindzege, waarvoor hij gisteren de basis legde, niet meer weg.

VIDEO: McLay was duidelijk de snelste in de slotrit

McLay zonder tegenstand

Een groep van vijf renners, met daarbij twee Nederlanders, trok ten aanval in het begin van de biljartvlakke slotrit. De vijf waaiden vanzelf terug en niemand kon een massasprint nog voorkomen.

Daarin snelde Daniel McLay met veel overtuiging naar zijn eerste zege van het seizoen. Hij klopte in Sablé Dumoulin, Sarreau, Wippert en Coquard. De eindzege is voor Guillaume Martin van de Belgische formatie Wanty-Groupe Gobert.

De eindwinnaar op het podium:

Uitslag rit 4:

  1. Daniel McLay (GBr) - 184km in 4u30'44"
  2. Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) - allen z.t.
  3. Marc Sarreau (Fra)
  4. Wouter Wippert (Ned)
  5. Bryan Coquard (Fra)
  6. Sergej Shilov (Rus)
  7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
  8. Christophe Noppe
  9. Sergio Andres Higuita (Col)
  10. Jules Justin (Fra)

Eindstand:

  1. Guillaume Martin (Fra) in 19u22'20"
  2. Xandro Meurisse - 16"
  3. Jules Justin (Fra) - 24"
  4. Romain Combaud (Fra) - 28"
  5. François Bidard (Fra) - 29"
  6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) - 30"
  7. Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) - 31"
  8. Quentin Jauregui (Fra) - 32"
  9. Anthony Delaplace (Fra) - 32"
  10. Wilmar Paredes (Col) - 33"