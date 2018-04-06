McLay viert in de Sarthe, Martin geeft eindzege niet meer weg

VIDEO: McLay was duidelijk de snelste in de slotrit
#CircuitSarthe Sprint final du 66ème Circuit cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire pic.twitter.com/ew9cLgBzL9— Circuit Sarthe (@circuitcycliste) 6 april 2018
McLay zonder tegenstand
Een groep van vijf renners, met daarbij twee Nederlanders, trok ten aanval in het begin van de biljartvlakke slotrit. De vijf waaiden vanzelf terug en niemand kon een massasprint nog voorkomen.
Daarin snelde Daniel McLay met veel overtuiging naar zijn eerste zege van het seizoen. Hij klopte in Sablé Dumoulin, Sarreau, Wippert en Coquard. De eindzege is voor Guillaume Martin van de Belgische formatie Wanty-Groupe Gobert.
De eindwinnaar op het podium:
#CircuitSarthe Maillot jaune : Guillaume MARTIN (162 - WGG) pic.twitter.com/R8pg0p8qTF— Circuit Sarthe (@circuitcycliste) 6 april 2018
Uitslag rit 4:
- Daniel McLay (GBr) - 184km in 4u30'44"
- Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) - allen z.t.
- Marc Sarreau (Fra)
- Wouter Wippert (Ned)
- Bryan Coquard (Fra)
- Sergej Shilov (Rus)
- Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
- Christophe Noppe
- Sergio Andres Higuita (Col)
- Jules Justin (Fra)
Eindstand:
- Guillaume Martin (Fra) in 19u22'20"
- Xandro Meurisse - 16"
- Jules Justin (Fra) - 24"
- Romain Combaud (Fra) - 28"
- François Bidard (Fra) - 29"
- Andrea Vendrame (Ita) - 30"
- Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) - 31"
- Quentin Jauregui (Fra) - 32"
- Anthony Delaplace (Fra) - 32"
- Wilmar Paredes (Col) - 33"