"Quick-Step haalde mosterd voor The Wolfpack in Amerikaans basketbal"

De veelvuldige verwijzingen naar "The Wolfpack" in de koers deden bij wielerliefhebber Lucien Van Kersschaever een belletje rinkelen. De gewezen basketballer en basketbalcoach nam zelf contact op met Sporza om de oorsprong van de term te duiden.

"The Wolfpack bestaat al sinds de jaren 20 in het Amerikaanse collegebasketbal. Het is de bijnaam van de North Carolina State University, een van de betere ploegen in de geschiedenis van de NCAA", vertelt Van Kersschaever.

In de jaren 90 maakte ook de NBA kennis met "The Wolfpack", dankzij de legendarische coach Phil Jackson. Van Kersschaever: "Jackson was in die tijd coach van de Chicago Bulls. Hij staat bekend als een grote aanhanger van de zen-filosofie."

"Na ieder seizoen vertrok hij naar een indianenstam. Hij had een bevriende indiaan waarmee hij mediteerde. Daar liet hij zich waarschijnlijk inspireren door de quote: "the strength of the pack is the wolf, the strength of the wolf is the pack"."

"Bij de Chicago Bulls had Jackson Michael Jordan onder zijn hoede, maar ook onder meer Scottie Pippen en Ron Harper. Jordan was de wolf die het team beter maakte, maar de teammaats rond Jordan maakte hem sterker. Dat was de boodschap."