"Quick-Step haalde mosterd voor The Wolfpack in Amerikaans basketbal"

Van Kersschaever: "Michael Jordan was de wolf die de Bulls beter maakte en omgekeerd"

wo 04/04/2018 - 11:24 "The Wolfpack" is door de onstilbare zegehonger van Quick-Step Floors in een wip een begrip geworden in wielerland. Ploegleider Brian Holm introduceerde de geuzennaam bij de wielerploeg, maar de term waarde in de jaren 20 van de vorige eeuw zowaar al rond in het basketbal. Zo leert ons basketbalcoach Lucien Van Kersschaever.

De veelvuldige verwijzingen naar "The Wolfpack" in de koers deden bij wielerliefhebber Lucien Van Kersschaever een belletje rinkelen. De gewezen basketballer en basketbalcoach nam zelf contact op met Sporza om de oorsprong van de term te duiden. 

"The Wolfpack bestaat al sinds de jaren 20 in het Amerikaanse collegebasketbal. Het is de bijnaam van de North Carolina State University, een van de betere ploegen in de geschiedenis van de NCAA", vertelt Van Kersschaever.

In de jaren 90 maakte ook de NBA kennis met "The Wolfpack", dankzij de legendarische coach Phil Jackson. Van Kersschaever: "Jackson was in die tijd coach van de Chicago Bulls. Hij staat bekend als een grote aanhanger van de zen-filosofie."

"Na ieder seizoen vertrok hij naar een indianenstam. Hij had een bevriende indiaan waarmee hij mediteerde. Daar liet hij zich waarschijnlijk inspireren door de quote: "the strength of the pack is the wolf, the strength of the wolf is the pack"."

"Bij de Chicago Bulls had Jackson Michael Jordan onder zijn hoede, maar ook onder meer Scottie Pippen en Ron Harper. Jordan was de wolf die het team beter maakte, maar de teammaats rond Jordan maakte hem sterker. Dat was de boodschap."

"In de tijd van Boonen was Quick Step nog meer een Wolfpack"

Bij Quick-Step was ploegleider Brian Holm de geestelijke vader van "The Wolfpack". Holm gebruikte de term om zijn interne mails af te sluitent. "We are The Wolfpack, no prisoners will be taken", sloeg aan bij de renners. "The Wolfpack" was geboren als geuzennaam.

Mogelijk liet Holm zich net als Phil Jackson inspireren door de zin "the strength of the pack is the wolf, the strength of the wolf is the pack", een citaat van Rudyard Kipling, de Britse schrijver van Jungle Book. 

Lucian Van Kersschaever ziet in elk geval een duidelijke parallel tussen de Chicago Bulls en de Belgische wielerformatie. "Toen Terpstra in de Ronde van Vlaanderen vertrok, werd hij door de rest van de ploeg beschermd."

"Op dit moment zijn er verschillende wolven. In de tijd van Tom Boonen straalde de ploeg de filosofie van "The Wolfpack" nog meer uit. Iedereen keek toen naar Boonen, de enige wolf."

"Nu Boonen weg is, zijn alle renners zich bewust geworden dat ze ook kunnen winnen. Ja, het gevaar bestaat dat er ruzie uitbreekt in een groep met verschillende wolven. Maar het is de taak van de baas om de teugels strak in handen te houden. Patrick Lefevere moet je op dat vlak niets leren."

