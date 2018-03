Jan Bakelants viert rentree met 57e plaats

Arrival of #Classic44 #LoireAtlantique. @RasmusQuaade wins after an attack in the #LastKm. @DanielHoelgaard (@GroupamaFDJ) was 2nd after winning bunch sprint. 3rd @ArmindoFonseca (@Fortuneo_Samsic)

📹 © LNC pic.twitter.com/j4CKexiVAa