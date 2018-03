André Greipel moet een kruis maken over zijn voorjaar

Unfortunately not the way I wanted to finish my @Milano_Sanremo. 2 crashes and the last one 4 km from the finish let our amazing @Lotto_Soudal teamwork not getting the result we worked for-now off to surgery for my broken collarbone. #illbeback — Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) 18 maart 2018

Take your time Champ, you will come back strong, we are ready to support you now and in the next races ! One thing is for sure we will miss you !@Lotto_Soudal #Courage https://t.co/ppUO2OsPLl — Marc Sergeant (@marc_sergeant) 19 maart 2018