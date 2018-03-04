Zo straf was de Strade: Küng raakt niet uit klikpedaal en valt na finish

📸 Las imágenes de una #StradeBianche para el recuerdo. 16 fotografías en gran formato con el esfuerzo de nuestros chicos y chicas sobre el barro de Toscana, cortesía @bettiniphoto ➡️ https://t.co/1QHobQvF63 #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/EJuZp2SGao — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) 3 maart 2018

Never been so happy with a 9th place after an epic @StradeBianche. Congrats @tiesj, impressive! #stradebianche2018 pic.twitter.com/aPgNss09SB — Pieter Serry (@Pieter_Serry) 3 maart 2018

A well-earned shower for @zdenekstybar (@quickstepteam) after 184km of hard riding in the cold, rain and mud #StradeBianche pic.twitter.com/m3FHEUQEXo — Velon CC (@VelonCC) 3 maart 2018