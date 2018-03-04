Zo straf was de Strade: Küng raakt niet uit klikpedaal en valt na finish

VIDEO: Leeggestreden Küng valt net na finish
Rennerslijken tijdens en na de Strade Bianche
📸 Las imágenes de una #StradeBianche para el recuerdo. 16 fotografías en gran formato con el esfuerzo de nuestros chicos y chicas sobre el barro de Toscana, cortesía @bettiniphoto ➡️ https://t.co/1QHobQvF63 #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/EJuZp2SGao— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) 3 maart 2018
Here we go with the last one from an epic @StradeBianche...— Andrea Bisogno 🎗 (@BisoBus) 3 maart 2018
Our @Ride_Argyle @alex_howes is ready for the shower!#onthemove #pinkargyle pic.twitter.com/CFlm7tz0b9
Never been so happy with a 9th place after an epic @StradeBianche. Congrats @tiesj, impressive! #stradebianche2018 pic.twitter.com/aPgNss09SB— Pieter Serry (@Pieter_Serry) 3 maart 2018
REPORT: two top ten places in #StradeBianche for #BORAhansgrohe read on here: https://t.co/MsQ6YdQ4aB pic.twitter.com/WsiLUq7C0x— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) 3 maart 2018
A well-earned shower for @zdenekstybar (@quickstepteam) after 184km of hard riding in the cold, rain and mud #StradeBianche pic.twitter.com/m3FHEUQEXo— Velon CC (@VelonCC) 3 maart 2018
What a day what a victory! Super team spirit @Lotto_Soudal and AMAZING @TiesjBenoot 💪🏼🙌 Now 🍾 time! #enjoyinglikeakid pic.twitter.com/6kkNxO87t4— Tomasz Marczyński (@TMarczynski) 3 maart 2018