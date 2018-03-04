Zo straf was de Strade: Küng raakt niet uit klikpedaal en valt na finish

Stefan Küng was volledig choco aan de finish.

za 03/03/2018 - 17:30 Het waren bijna allemaal levende lijken, de renners die binnendruppelden op de Piazza del Campo in Siena. Deze Strade Bianche zal de geschiedenis ingaan als een van de zwaarste edities. We verzamelden de opvallendste beelden van uitgeputte renners.

VIDEO: Leeggestreden Küng valt net na finish

Rennerslijken tijdens en na de Strade Bianche