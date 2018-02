Alle kleuren van de regenboog: Dumoulin krijgt wél klassieke kampioenentrui

Here it is; @tom_dumoulin's 2018 world ITT champion's kit by @_ETXEONDO. “I fully support the team’s efforts to improve our position as riders and as a team. The kit looks really great and is balanced, I will certainly wear it with pride this year.” More: https://t.co/YQG5CYgspR pic.twitter.com/m6qXQrCoDq