Viviani pakt als duiveltje-uit-een-doosje zijn 2e rit én eindzege in Dubai

  • Nieuwkomer Elia Viviani is op dreef bij Quick-Step Floors.

za 10/02/2018 - 12:21 De Italiaan Elia Viviani heeft zijn feestje in Dubai compleet gemaakt. Na de 2e rit won de Quick-Step Floors-man ook de 5e en laatste, goed voor de eindzege. In een spurt ontsierd door een valpartij klopte Viviani Haller en Blythe, Kittel was 6e. Drie Belgen van BMC eindigden in de top 10 van het algemeen klassement.

Kijk naar de hectische massaspurt:

Val in laatste bocht ontregelt massaspurt

Viviani kon de 4e Quick-Stepper op een rij worden die de Ronde van Dubai op zijn naam zou schrijven, na Cavendish in 2015 en Kittel in 2016 en 2017.

Een massaspurt zou weer de beslissing brengen. En die werd - in het centrum van de stad Dubai - verstoord door een val vooraan in het peloton bij een bocht van 90 graden in de laatste kilometer. Degenkolb ging daarbij onderuit, Groenewegen werd gehinderd. Kittel en Viviani ontsnapten.

De spurt was ontregeld, pas in de laatste meters kon Viviani, gegangmaakt door Sabatini, zich nog voorbij de concurrentie gooien.

Beste Belg in de eindafrekening was Nathan Van Hooydonck, 6e op 27 seconden. Loïc Vliegen eindigde 7e, Dylan Teuns 9e.

Uitslag rit 5:

1. Elia Viviani (Ita), 132 km in 3u05'28"
2. Marco Haller (Oos) - z.t.
3. Adam Blythe (GBr)
4. Jempy Drücker (Lux)
5. Rick Zabel (Dui)
6. Marcel Kittel (Dui)
7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
8. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
9. Andrea Peron (Ita)
10. Fabio Sabatini (Ita)

Eindstand:

1. Elia Viviani (Ita) in 19u05"46"
2. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) op 12"
3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) - 14"
4. Jempy Drücker (Lux) - 24"
5. Rick Zabel (Dui) - z.t.
6. Nathan Van Hooydonck - 27"
7. Loïc Vliegen - 28"
8. Timo Roosen (Ned) - 30"
9. Dylan Teuns - 34"
10. Marcel Kittel (Dui) - 38"

