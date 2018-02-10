Viviani pakt als duiveltje-uit-een-doosje zijn 2e rit én eindzege in Dubai

Kijk naar de hectische massaspurt:
🇮🇹@eliaviviani of 🇧🇪@quickstepteam wins stage 5 of 🇦🇪@dubaitour #DubaiTour pic.twitter.com/t2bMV6vPsT— World Cycling Stats (@wcstats) February 10, 2018
Val in laatste bocht ontregelt massaspurt
Viviani kon de 4e Quick-Stepper op een rij worden die de Ronde van Dubai op zijn naam zou schrijven, na Cavendish in 2015 en Kittel in 2016 en 2017.
Een massaspurt zou weer de beslissing brengen. En die werd - in het centrum van de stad Dubai - verstoord door een val vooraan in het peloton bij een bocht van 90 graden in de laatste kilometer. Degenkolb ging daarbij onderuit, Groenewegen werd gehinderd. Kittel en Viviani ontsnapten.
De spurt was ontregeld, pas in de laatste meters kon Viviani, gegangmaakt door Sabatini, zich nog voorbij de concurrentie gooien.
Beste Belg in de eindafrekening was Nathan Van Hooydonck, 6e op 27 seconden. Loïc Vliegen eindigde 7e, Dylan Teuns 9e.
Uitslag rit 5:
1. Elia Viviani (Ita), 132 km in 3u05'28"
2. Marco Haller (Oos) - z.t.
3. Adam Blythe (GBr)
4. Jempy Drücker (Lux)
5. Rick Zabel (Dui)
6. Marcel Kittel (Dui)
7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
8. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
9. Andrea Peron (Ita)
10. Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
Eindstand:
1. Elia Viviani (Ita) in 19u05"46"
2. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) op 12"
3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) - 14"
4. Jempy Drücker (Lux) - 24"
5. Rick Zabel (Dui) - z.t.
6. Nathan Van Hooydonck - 27"
7. Loïc Vliegen - 28"
8. Timo Roosen (Ned) - 30"
9. Dylan Teuns - 34"
10. Marcel Kittel (Dui) - 38"
Tweets over de koers:
He's done it! @eliaviviani wins the final stage and the #DubaiTour overall! What a week for the Italian! #WayToRide— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 10, 2018
Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/lLtc8IUJ3c
Yessssss. Again. Congrats boys @dubaitour @eliaviviani @quickstepteam simply the best— Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) February 10, 2018
Incredible surge by @eliaviviani (QSF) to win the final stage & GC @dubaitour @dubaisportstv pic.twitter.com/Ebg5nImn9F— Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) February 10, 2018
Plenty of reasons to celebrate! Two stage wins, the GC, the points standings! Marvellous, marvellous week for our Quick-Step Floors team. pic.twitter.com/DjKr570AyO— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 10, 2018
Talking about the strength of #TheWolfpack: For the fourth straight year, the #DubaiTour is won by a Quick-Step Floors rider! #WayToRide, @eliaviviani! pic.twitter.com/VrhadqRX8K— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 10, 2018