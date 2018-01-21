Impey is eerste leider in WorldTour, Devenyns is eerste Belg

  • Daryl Impey leidt in de WorldTour.

Daryl Impey leidt in de WorldTour.

zo 21/01/2018 - 15:15 Na de Tour Down Under is het eerste klassement in de WorldTour 2018 een feit. Daryl Impey is als eindwinnaar van de TDU de eerste leider. Bekijk de individuele en ploegenranglijsten hier.

Individuele ranglijst:

01. Daryl Impey (ZAf) - 585 punten
02. Richie Porte (Aus) 460
03. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) 335
04. Diego Ulissi (Ita) 275
05. Dries Devenyns 225
06. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) 175
07. Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) 150
08. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) 135
09. Caleb Ewan (Aus) 115
10. Ruben Guerreiro (Por) 100
...
43. Stijn Vandenbergh 10
55. Laurens De Vreese 5

Ranglijst ploegen:

01. Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 723 punten
02. BMC (VSt) 493
03. Dimension Data (ZAf) 395
04. Quick-Step Floors 335
05. UAE Team Emirates (VAE) 305
...
13. Lotto-Soudal 100