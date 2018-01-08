Nieuwe Nieuw-Zeelandse kampioen toont zijn 2 middenvingers

Why have you have tweeted this Julian Dean? This is one frame of an arm action . Disappointing to see the social media brigade so quick to judge and condemn people. If you have a problem with people go directly to them with it rather than trying to shame them publicly 😭 — Michelle Gammie-Catt (@GammieCatt) 7 januari 2018

He brought shame to himself by throwing up the middle fingers. What arm action is he doing that requires only middle fingers up? Good on Julian for bringing it up. If he wasn't going to post it, someone would have. — Paige Alexandra (@AmourDeVelo) 7 januari 2018

There's a reason he's not on a team, obviously — Paige Alexandra (@AmourDeVelo) 7 januari 2018

Disappointing — Gordon McCauley (@GMCCycling) 7 januari 2018

Class act by the NZ Champ for young riders to look up to 👏👎🏽 #not — Scott Ambrose (@ScottAmbrose2) 8 januari 2018

Thank you for highlighting his poor behavior. — Kenneth Bellian (@kennethbellian) 8 januari 2018