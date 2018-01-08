Nieuwe Nieuw-Zeelandse kampioen toont zijn 2 middenvingers

  • Een eigenaardig zegegebaar van Jason Christie. Twitter @JulianDeanNZ

ma 08/01/2018 - 08:04 Jason Christie heeft in Napier het Nieuw-Zeelandse kampioenschap wielrennen gewonnen. De 27-jarige vierde zijn tweede nationale wegtitel door zijn twee middenvingers te tonen.

Jason Christie had zich twee jaar geleden al eens tot kampioen van Nieuw-Zeeland gekroond, maar behoorde niet tot de topfavorieten. Hij was zeer recentelijk nog ziek en tijdens het nationale kampioenschap tijdrijden eerder van de week was hij gevallen. 

De nationale titelstrijd eindigde in een sprint met vier renners, bij wie George Bennett van LottoNL-Jumbo. Christie toonde zich de snelste. Net toen hij de finish overschreden had, gooide hij zijn beide armen in de lucht en toonde hij zijn twee middenvingers. Waarom hij dat deed, is niet duidelijk.

"Ik had vooraf niet gedacht dat ik vandaag kans maakte om te winnen. Maar ik heb slim gekoerst en mezelf in een positie gereden waarin ik kón winnen. Dit was het sterkste deelnemersveld in de geschiedenis van het Nieuw-Zeelandse wielrennen, dus is dit heel speciaal", zegt Christie.

Uitslag:

  1. Jason Christie (Tasman) in 4u13'51"
  2. Hayden McCormick op 1"
  3. Michael Torckler z.t.
  4. George Bennett
  5. James Oram op 30"

Ex-renner Julian Dean gooit de beelden op Twitter:

Andere reacties op sociale media: