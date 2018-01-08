Nieuwe Nieuw-Zeelandse kampioen toont zijn 2 middenvingers

Jason Christie had zich twee jaar geleden al eens tot kampioen van Nieuw-Zeeland gekroond, maar behoorde niet tot de topfavorieten. Hij was zeer recentelijk nog ziek en tijdens het nationale kampioenschap tijdrijden eerder van de week was hij gevallen.
De nationale titelstrijd eindigde in een sprint met vier renners, bij wie George Bennett van LottoNL-Jumbo. Christie toonde zich de snelste. Net toen hij de finish overschreden had, gooide hij zijn beide armen in de lucht en toonde hij zijn twee middenvingers. Waarom hij dat deed, is niet duidelijk.
"Ik had vooraf niet gedacht dat ik vandaag kans maakte om te winnen. Maar ik heb slim gekoerst en mezelf in een positie gereden waarin ik kón winnen. Dit was het sterkste deelnemersveld in de geschiedenis van het Nieuw-Zeelandse wielrennen, dus is dit heel speciaal", zegt Christie.
Uitslag:
- Jason Christie (Tasman) in 4u13'51"
- Hayden McCormick op 1"
- Michael Torckler z.t.
- George Bennett
- James Oram op 30"
Ex-renner Julian Dean gooit de beelden op Twitter:
Honestly???? pic.twitter.com/T5IWRZzZln— Julian Dean (@JulianDeanNZ) 7 januari 2018
Why have you have tweeted this Julian Dean? This is one frame of an arm action . Disappointing to see the social media brigade so quick to judge and condemn people. If you have a problem with people go directly to them with it rather than trying to shame them publicly 😭— Michelle Gammie-Catt (@GammieCatt) 7 januari 2018
He brought shame to himself by throwing up the middle fingers. What arm action is he doing that requires only middle fingers up? Good on Julian for bringing it up. If he wasn't going to post it, someone would have.— Paige Alexandra (@AmourDeVelo) 7 januari 2018
There's a reason he's not on a team, obviously— Paige Alexandra (@AmourDeVelo) 7 januari 2018
Disappointing— Gordon McCauley (@GMCCycling) 7 januari 2018
Class act by the NZ Champ for young riders to look up to 👏👎🏽 #not— Scott Ambrose (@ScottAmbrose2) 8 januari 2018
@georgenbennett wouldn't have done that #classact— Paige Alexandra (@AmourDeVelo) 8 januari 2018
Thank you for highlighting his poor behavior.— Kenneth Bellian (@kennethbellian) 8 januari 2018
Not cool.— Philip Barclay (@philipbarclay) 7 januari 2018
Andere reacties op sociale media:
Jason Christie wins NZ Road Cycling Championships #cycling #NZ #elite #roadcycling #nationalchamps #jasonchristie #nzcycling #racing #nzroadcycling #napier #hawkesbay #napiercity pic.twitter.com/4GNhvc1ic5— Bruce Jenkins Photos (@bjenkinsphoto) 7 januari 2018
Better than expected day at nats but hurting a bit to miss the Jersey. Not a concrete test but no real side stitch which is a start, a trip to the local dairy will probably change that. Pretty exciting race- still working out how it unfolded. Cheers for the support out there NZ. pic.twitter.com/Q4838g9Y6q— George Bennett? (@georgenbennett) 7 januari 2018