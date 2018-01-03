De volgende in het rijtje: Wanty-Groupe Gobert kiest voor fluotinten

di 02/01/2018 - 17:54 De verzameling wielertruitjes voor 2018 is stilaan compleet. Wanty-Groupe Gobert heeft tot vandaag gewacht om zijn shirt bekend te maken. De Belgische formatie heeft zijn look aangepast met extra fluogele details.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert in 2018

Wanty-Groupe Gobert in 2017