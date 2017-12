Sunweb neemt afscheid van trouwe Albert Timmer

It’s done, 11 years of cycling comes to end. It was an nice adventure, with a lot of nice memories, that I will always keep with me! 1/3 — Albert Timmer (@alberttimmer) 9 december 2017

I would like to thanks all people that where involved in my career, especially @TeamSunweb en all my (former) teammates! 2/3 — Albert Timmer (@alberttimmer) 9 december 2017