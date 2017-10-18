Renners verkennen Chinese wegen: "Er zijn hier geen verkeersregels"

Jens Keukeleire en co. kwamen heel wat brommertjes tegen.

wo 18/10/2017 - 09:01 Morgen start met de Tour of Guanxi de laatste WorldTour-wedstrijd van het wielerseizoen. Heel wat topploegen verschijnen er met een goede selectie aan de start. Ze trokken de voorbije dagen op verkenning en troffen er vooral chaos in het verkeer aan.

Enkele foto's en filmpjes van de verkenning:

Interesting first experience riding the bike in China. Didn’t always feel safe on the bike... #survivalofthefittest #tourofguangxi

@bmcproteam China

