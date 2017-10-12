Sagan opent seizoen in Australië: "Ideale plek om eerste koers te rijden"

Vorig seizoen debuteerde Sagan in de Tour Down Under, waar hij in 3 etappes 2e eindigde achter Caleb Ewan. Die trip door Australië viel goed in de smaak bij de guitige Slovaak.
"De Tour Down Under heeft alles", zegt Sagan op Instagram. "Het is een zware wedstrijd, het weer is er goed en de enthousiaste fans moedigen je dag in dag uit aan."
"Het is de ideale plaats om te beginnen aan het wielerseizoen. Ik kijk ernaar uit om er opnieuw te rijden met mijn regenboogtrui", besluit Sagan, die in het Noorse Bergen zijn 3e wereldtitel op een rij veroverde.
I am excited to be starting the 2018 season with the rainbow stripes across my back again in Australia at the @tourdownunder. This iconic Australian race is the perfect start to the UCI World Tour season each year. It has it all, a challenging and tough course, warm weather and the passionate fans that cheer for us day in day out no matter what. We are always thankful for the fans! It is important to get the season off to a good start with BORA-hansgrohe, and there is no better place to do this than @southaustralia at the TDU. Som veľmi rád, že ďalšiu sezónu v dúhovom drese opäť odštartujem v Austrálii na Santos Tour Down Under. Tieto kultové preteky sú každý rok skvelým začiatkom novej sezóny UCI World Tour. Zosobňuje sa v nich v podstate všetko. Náročná trať plná výziev, príjemná klíma a veľmi zanietení fanúšikovia, ktorí povzbudzujú nech sa deje čokoľvek. Obzvlášt za fanúšikov som naozaj vďačný! Myslím, že začiatok sezóny je vždy dôležitý a s BORA-hansgrohe si nemôžeme priať lepšie miesto ako práve Južnú Austráliu na TDU.