Sagan opent seizoen in Australië: "Ideale plek om eerste koers te rijden"

Vorig seizoen debuteerde Sagan in de Tour Down Under, waar hij in 3 etappes 2e eindigde achter Caleb Ewan. Die trip door Australië viel goed in de smaak bij de guitige Slovaak.

"De Tour Down Under heeft alles", zegt Sagan op Instagram. "Het is een zware wedstrijd, het weer is er goed en de enthousiaste fans moedigen je dag in dag uit aan."

"Het is de ideale plaats om te beginnen aan het wielerseizoen. Ik kijk ernaar uit om er opnieuw te rijden met mijn regenboogtrui", besluit Sagan, die in het Noorse Bergen zijn 3e wereldtitel op een rij veroverde.