Parelvisser Stijn De Bock pakt oppergaai in BK elite zonder contract

Stijn De Bock finishes it off with a powerfull sprint and becomes 🇧🇪 Champion Elite without contract 🥇 Congrats Stijn! #BkStabroek pic.twitter.com/XOgToeD4xF— Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) August 13, 2017
Uitslag BK elite zonder contract:
- Stijn De Bock (Cibel - Cebon)
- Jens Moens (Van Eyck Sport)
- Dieter Bouvry (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice)
- Niels De Rooze (Tarteletto - Isorex)
- Jelle Cant (ERA - Circus)
- Gianni Marchand (Cibel - Cebon)
- Louis Verhelst (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice)
- Benjamin Verraes (VDM - Trawobo)
- Steven Caethoven (De Cock - Van Eyck - Devos)
- Joeri Stallaert (Cibel - Cebon)