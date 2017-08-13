Parelvisser Stijn De Bock pakt oppergaai in BK elite zonder contract

  • Stijn De Bock mocht vieren in Stabroek. concertphotographers.be

zo 13/08/2017 - 14:35 Stijn De Bock, trainingsmakker van Greg Van Avermaet en Oliver Naesen bij de Parelvissers, heeft het Belgisch kampioenschap voor elite zonder contract in Stabroek gewonnen. In de sprint hield hij Jens Moens en Dieter Bouvry af.

Uitslag BK elite zonder contract:

  1. Stijn De Bock (Cibel - Cebon)
  2. Jens Moens (Van Eyck Sport)
  3. Dieter Bouvry (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice)
  4. Niels De Rooze (Tarteletto - Isorex)
  5. Jelle Cant (ERA - Circus)
  6. Gianni Marchand (Cibel - Cebon)
  7. Louis Verhelst (Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice)
  8. Benjamin Verraes (VDM - Trawobo)
  9. Steven Caethoven (De Cock - Van Eyck - Devos)
  10. Joeri Stallaert (Cibel - Cebon)