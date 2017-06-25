Quick-Step-renners kregen gisteren een bezoekje van Tom Boonen

  • Boonen bij zijn ex-ploegmaats.

Boonen bij zijn ex-ploegmaats.

zo 25/06/2017 - 11:25 De Belgen van Quick-Step Floors werden aan de vooravond van het BK nog wat moed ingesproken door Tom Boonen. Hun voormalige kopman zakte gisterenavond af naar het rennershotel om het achttal te groeten.