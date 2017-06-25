Quick-Step-renners kregen gisteren een bezoekje van Tom Boonen

Guess who dropped in to dinner to wish good luck to the boys ahead of the Belgian Nationals? Yep, none other than the legend @tomboonen1! pic.twitter.com/PufXNQTKvf— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 25 juni 2017
Boonen bij zijn ex-ploegmaats.
zo 25/06/2017 - 11:25 De Belgen van Quick-Step Floors werden aan de vooravond van het BK nog wat moed ingesproken door Tom Boonen. Hun voormalige kopman zakte gisterenavond af naar het rennershotel om het achttal te groeten.