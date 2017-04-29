Peloton rouwt opnieuw na overlijden van Chad Young (21)

Chad Young (21) kwam zondag ten val in de Tour of the Gila (in de VS). Teammanager Axel Merckx liet eerder deze week al verstaan dat er weinig hoopgevende signalen waren. Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team, de ploeg van Young, maakte vandaag het overlijden van zijn renner bekend.
"Chad is vrijdagavond gestorven in het bijzijn van zijn familie", meldt Merckx op de ploegsite. "We hebben een vriend, een ploegmaat en een familielid verloren."
"Ik heb geen woorden om mijn pijn te beschrijven. Ik kan alleen maar dankbaar zijn dat ik Chad gekend heb. Ik voel me vereerd dat ik zijn passie voor wielrennen heb kunnen delen."
Axeon Hagens Berman mourns Chad Young: https://t.co/22lFgEkOut pic.twitter.com/rq4cvrwW9w— Axeon Hagens Berman (@axeonhb) 29 april 2017
Enkele reacties uit het peloton
Yet another -young- man left us.. RIP Chad ! https://t.co/geCUBnDQfc— Jasper Stuyven (@Jasperstuyven) April 29, 2017
We lost another one of our cycling family. 💔 Our thoughts go out to family, friends, and the entire @axeonhb team. RIP Chad Young https://t.co/s51wXlY0wa— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 29, 2017
I never got to meet @chadwyoung but it fills me with sadness thinking how he lost his life racing his bike. I can't quite comprehend it. RIP— Koen de Kort (@koendekort) April 29, 2017
Condolences to the family of Chad Young, who passed away last night! Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and the Axeon Hagens Berman team.— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) April 29, 2017
So sad. RIP Chad. https://t.co/RXBQnXmL63— Greg Henderson (@Greghenderson1) April 29, 2017
Such sad news. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Chad Young. RIP https://t.co/k3B6RxaXZR— ORICA-SCOTT (@OricaScott) April 29, 2017