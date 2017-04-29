Peloton rouwt opnieuw na overlijden van Chad Young (21)

za 29/04/2017 - 16:18 Een week na het overlijden van Michele Scarponi (37) wordt de wielerwereld geconfronteerd met een nieuw overlijden: de 21-jarige Amerikaanse belofte Chad Young is overleden aan de gevolgen van een valpartij vorige week. Young reed voor de jongerenploeg van Axel Merckx.

Chad Young (21) kwam zondag ten val in de Tour of the Gila (in de VS). Teammanager Axel Merckx liet eerder deze week al verstaan dat er weinig hoopgevende signalen waren. Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team, de ploeg van Young, maakte vandaag het overlijden van zijn renner bekend.

"Chad is vrijdagavond gestorven in het bijzijn van zijn familie", meldt Merckx op de ploegsite. "We hebben een vriend, een ploegmaat en een familielid verloren."

"Ik heb geen woorden om mijn pijn te beschrijven. Ik kan alleen maar dankbaar zijn dat ik Chad gekend heb. Ik voel me vereerd dat ik zijn passie voor wielrennen heb kunnen delen."

Enkele reacties uit het peloton