Peloton rouwt opnieuw na overlijden van Chad Young (21)

Yet another -young- man left us.. RIP Chad ! https://t.co/geCUBnDQfc — Jasper Stuyven (@Jasperstuyven) April 29, 2017

We lost another one of our cycling family. 💔 Our thoughts go out to family, friends, and the entire @axeonhb team. RIP Chad Young https://t.co/s51wXlY0wa — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 29, 2017

I never got to meet @chadwyoung but it fills me with sadness thinking how he lost his life racing his bike. I can't quite comprehend it. RIP — Koen de Kort (@koendekort) April 29, 2017

Condolences to the family of Chad Young, who passed away last night! Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and the Axeon Hagens Berman team. — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) April 29, 2017