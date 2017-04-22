Wielerwereld in rouw om Scarponi: "Verlamd en sprakeloos"

  • "We moeten afscheid nemen van een groot kampioen", meldt Astana.

za 22/04/2017 - 10:36 In het peloton wordt geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Michele Scarponi. "Ik ben verlamd en sprakeloos... Een geweldig persoon en altijd met een aanstekelijke glimlach", schrijft Alberto Contador op Twitter.