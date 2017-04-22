Wielerwereld in rouw om Scarponi: "Verlamd en sprakeloos"

Non lo so , non c'è la faccio ! Non ho parole amico mio... — Vincenzo Nibali (@vincenzonibali) April 22, 2017

We will miss this guy in the peleton, always with a smile 🙏! RIP @MicheleScarponi https://t.co/KrJFx3MD63 — Greg Van Avermaet (@GregVanAvermaet) April 22, 2017

Giornata triste, abbiamo perso il corridore più simpatico del gruppo. Ti ricorderò sempre con il sorriso e la battuta pronta. Ciao Scarpa pic.twitter.com/4iYWY91Rbu — alessandro ballan (@aleballan79) April 22, 2017

Que tristeza.

DEP Michele Scarponi — Imanol Erviti (@ImanolErviti) April 22, 2017

Paralizado y sin palabras ante la noticia sobre el atropello a Scarponi,gran persona y siempre con una sonrisa contagiosa.D.E.P amigo. — Alberto Contador (@albertocontador) April 22, 2017

Conmocionados por el trágico fallecimiento de Michele Scarponi. Sin duda, la simpatía por naturaleza en el ciclismo. Descansa en paz. pic.twitter.com/DsC79nJ0yo — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) April 22, 2017

I am extremely saddened to hear about the tragic death of @MicheleScarponi. Our thoughts are with his family and friends #RIP pic.twitter.com/t3jfUAfGjA — Brian Cookson OBE (@BrianCooksonUCI) April 22, 2017

what a sad day,what a shock, Michele Scarponi died in an accident this morning.All my condolence to his Family , Friends, and Team.

RIP — Andy Schleck (@andy_schleck) April 22, 2017

Scarpaaaa ! Mi mancherai amico mio ti voglio bene 🤗 ho voglia solo di piangere adesso pic.twitter.com/g0PDSC5BUM — Daniele Bennati (@Benna80) April 22, 2017

Absolutely devastating to see the tragic news about @MicheleScarponi . One of the nicest guys you could ever meet. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/hJrx4hgdoE — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) April 22, 2017

What a terrible news. Such a funny guy. RIP Michele Scarponi. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Bauke Mollema (@BaukeMollema) April 22, 2017

A legend has left us. Hit by a truck while training, it's so sad! All my thoughts to his family and close once. #rip — Tobias Ludvigsson (@tludvigsson) April 22, 2017

Quel réveil bien triste encore une fois.... un mec bien, sympa, Avec qui j'ai passé de supers moments sur le @giroditalia#injuste RIP 😢 — gadret john (@GadretJohn) April 22, 2017

Can't believe this tragedy really happened. My thoughts are with family and friends. #Scarponi #RIP — Tom-Jelte Slagter (@tomjelteslagter) April 22, 2017

Terrible nouvelle RIP Scarpo un mec toujours drôle et souriant 😥 — Rudy Molard (@Rudymolard) April 22, 2017

One big family. We will miss Michele Scarponi. His humor & always-being-in-good-mood. Our thoughts go to his family & @AstanaTeam teammates — Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (@katushacycling) April 22, 2017

We're terribly sad to hear about Michele Scarponi.A Great rider & person who has been tragically taken from us.Thoughts are w/ his family! — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) April 22, 2017

Sin palabras. DEP Michele . 😞 — BEÑAT INTXAUSTI (@benatintxausti) April 22, 2017

The thoughts of the entire @Lotto_Soudal team go out to the family and loved ones of Michele Scarponi. — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) April 22, 2017

Everyone at Team Sky is shocked and saddened by the loss of Michele Scarponi. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at Astana. pic.twitter.com/koRf1I4qke — Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) April 22, 2017

Hard to imagine a guy you were racing next to yesterday can be gone today. RIP Michele, and thoughts with his family, teammates, and friends — Larry Warbasse (@larrywarbasse) April 22, 2017

No me lo puedo creer ! Una de las mejores personas que he conocido en este deporte ! Imposible !!! D.E.P. Michele Scarponi — jose joaquin rojas (@jjrojillas) April 22, 2017

Hier on roulait ensemble comme des cadets à s'attaquer dans les montées, les descentes... on se faisait des sprints etc.... — Rolland Pierre (@PierroooRolland) April 22, 2017

Ton sourire malicieux nos discussions de vieux coureurs nos souvenirs de jeunesse me resteront gravés à jamais RIP amico mio #michele — jerome pineau (@jejeroule44) April 22, 2017

Wat ontzettend heftig dit. Een van de kleurrijkste en meest gewaardeerde renners van het peloton verongelukt op training. RIP Michele. https://t.co/wShg2hoxVT — Bram Tankink (@bramtankink) April 22, 2017

What a terrible news @MicheleScarponi. I'll never forget the times you started singing a song in the middle of peloton. #RIPMichele — Sep Vanmarcke (@sepvanmarcke) April 22, 2017