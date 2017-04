Dit zijn de afgepeigerde gezichten na Parijs-Roubaix

Coming from broken vertebra 9months ago, worked so hard to come back. Finishing 8th in P-R almost feels like a victory! #proud pic.twitter.com/oCMYo1FCW4 — Edward Theuns (@EdwardTheuns) April 9, 2017

How much pain you can cause your body, a lot!!! Happy it is over. Strong Lotto Soudal boys, we gave our best. pic.twitter.com/LYEYVUHIYw — Marcel Sieberg (@MarcelSieberg) 9 april 2017

#ParisRoubaix: The effects of Roubaix. It's the one race where every rider has a different story. #AlwaysKeepRiding pic.twitter.com/JIofdcLtz7 — ORICA-SCOTT (@OricaScott) 9 april 2017