Sagan: "Ik weet niet hoe ik ben gevallen. Dat is koers"

"De Ronde van Vlaanderen heeft zijn reputatie alle eer aan gedaan", schrijft Peter Sagan op zijn Instagram-account. "Het was een ingewikkelde koers, maar de vorm was goed en ik zat in een goeie positie om Gilbert in de slotfase nog in te rekenen."
"Maar helaas, mijn val op de Oude Kwaremont heeft ervoor gezorgd dat het allemaal voorbij was. Dat was jammer, want de ploeg heeft fantastisch werk geleverd om me veilig over de hellingen te loodsen."
"Ik weet niet hoe die val is gebeurd. Maar die dingen horen nu eenmaal bij de koers."
Even later bedankte Sagan nog de tienduizenden fans voor de aanmoedigingen. "Dit is waarom Vlaanderen het hart van de koers is!"
The Tour of Flanders lived to its reputation. It was a complicated race, but I felt I was in good form and in a position that would have allowed me to try to reach Gilbert in the final stretch. Unfortunately, my crash at the Oude Kwaremont meant it was all over and that was a pity because the team did a tremendous job to help me and keep me safe. I don't know how I crashed but these things form part of cycling. Okolo Flámska neostalo svojej povesti nič dlžné. Boli to komplikované preteky, ale cítil som sa dobre a bol som v pozícii, z ktorej som mohol Gilberta dostihnúť. Bohužiaľ, môj pád na Oude Kwatemonte zmaril vsetky šance. Je to veľká škoda, pretože chalani z tímu odviedli neskutočnú prácu, aby mi pomohli a udržali ma v bezpečí. Neviem, čo sa udialo, ale aj tieto udalosti patria k cyklistike.
Thanks a lot to the tens of thousands of spectators at the @RondeVlaanderen for your cheers. This is why Flanders is the heart of cycling! pic.twitter.com/7bitqDzziz— Peter Sagan (@petosagan) April 2, 2017