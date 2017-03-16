Alpe d'Huez moet voor vuurwerk zorgen in de Dauphiné (live te zien op Sporza)

Un parcours sélectif avec, pour terminer, 3 tours de circuit / A tough route with 3 loops in the final circuit #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/3aH3VwPFFZ — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

Nous devrions assister à une arrivée au sprint / A bunch sprint is expected #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/SdU3YCmPUK — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

Nouvelle opportunité pour les sprinteurs / Another opportunity for the sprinters #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/QzMVFqdBLH — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

Un parcours plutôt roulant mais attention à la montée de Demptezieux / A pretty flat route but still with the Montée de Demptezieux pic.twitter.com/5ihf7M2cGL — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

John Degenkolb s'était imposé à Mâcon en 2011, et en 2017 ? / John Degenkolb took the victory in Mâcon in 2011, what about 2017? pic.twitter.com/vVFQzKassX — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

Les 50 derniers km sont identiques à l'étape 9 du @letour / The last 50 km are the same as stage 9 of #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/57iqWfzUEQ — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017

Une nouvelle approche de l'Alpe d'Huez / A new way to climb the Alpe d'Huez #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/eAOvBie7P1 — Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017