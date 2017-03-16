Alpe d'Huez moet voor vuurwerk zorgen in de Dauphiné (live te zien op Sporza)

  • Wie bestookt er Froome op de "Hollandse" berg?

Wie bestookt er Froome op de "Hollandse" berg?

do 16/03/2017 - 19:19 In de Tour ontbreekt Alpe d'Huez, maar in de Dauphiné mogen Froome en co straks wel strijd leveren op de mythische berg. Daarnaast staan er onder meer nog 2 zware bergritten op het menu en een individuele tijdrit.

Het Criterium du Dauphiné (4-11 juni) staat al jaren bekend als de ideale opwarmer voor de Tour de France. Vorig jaar veroverde Froome de eindzege in de Dauphiné, voor Romain Bardet en Daniel Martin. Sporza zendt de rittenkoers ook dit jaar uit.

Rittenschema

Rit 1 Saint-Etienne - Saint-Etienne 170 km
Rit 2 Saint-Chamond - Arlanc 171 km
Rit 3 Le Chambon-sur-Lignon - Tullins 184 km
Rit 4 La Tour-du-Pin - Bourgoin-Jallieu 23,5 km (tijdrit)
Rit 5 La Tour-de-Salvagny - Mâcon 175 km
Rit 6 Parc des Oiseaux - Motte-Servolex 145,5 km
Rit 7 Aoste - Alpe d'Huez 167,5 km
Rit 8 Albertville - Plateau de Solaison 115 km