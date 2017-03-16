Alpe d'Huez moet voor vuurwerk zorgen in de Dauphiné (live te zien op Sporza)

Het Criterium du Dauphiné (4-11 juni) staat al jaren bekend als de ideale opwarmer voor de Tour de France. Vorig jaar veroverde Froome de eindzege in de Dauphiné, voor Romain Bardet en Daniel Martin. Sporza zendt de rittenkoers ook dit jaar uit.
Rittenschema
|Rit 1
|Saint-Etienne - Saint-Etienne
|170 km
|Rit 2
|Saint-Chamond - Arlanc
|171 km
|Rit 3
|Le Chambon-sur-Lignon - Tullins
|184 km
|Rit 4
|La Tour-du-Pin - Bourgoin-Jallieu
|23,5 km (tijdrit)
|Rit 5
|La Tour-de-Salvagny - Mâcon
|175 km
|Rit 6
|Parc des Oiseaux - Motte-Servolex
|145,5 km
|Rit 7
|Aoste - Alpe d'Huez
|167,5 km
|Rit 8
|Albertville - Plateau de Solaison
|115 km
Un parcours sélectif avec, pour terminer, 3 tours de circuit / A tough route with 3 loops in the final circuit #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/3aH3VwPFFZ— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Nous devrions assister à une arrivée au sprint / A bunch sprint is expected #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/SdU3YCmPUK— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Nouvelle opportunité pour les sprinteurs / Another opportunity for the sprinters #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/QzMVFqdBLH— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Un parcours plutôt roulant mais attention à la montée de Demptezieux / A pretty flat route but still with the Montée de Demptezieux pic.twitter.com/5ihf7M2cGL— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
John Degenkolb s'était imposé à Mâcon en 2011, et en 2017 ? / John Degenkolb took the victory in Mâcon in 2011, what about 2017? pic.twitter.com/vVFQzKassX— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Les 50 derniers km sont identiques à l'étape 9 du @letour / The last 50 km are the same as stage 9 of #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/57iqWfzUEQ— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Une nouvelle approche de l'Alpe d'Huez / A new way to climb the Alpe d'Huez #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/eAOvBie7P1— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017
Tout est réuni pour offrir un final haletant / We should expect another thrilling final stage #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/eYmy9wopN5— Critérium Dauphiné (@dauphine) 16 maart 2017