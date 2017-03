Sky-renners ontkennen mogelijke coup tegen Brailsford op Twitter

It shouldn't even need saying, but we all back Dave B 100%!!! I've known him a long time and I wouldn't want anyone else leading @teamsky — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 6, 2017

Couldn't of said it better myself. I'm 100% behind Dave! https://t.co/hCwMSru3R2 — Luke Rowe (@LukeRowe1990) March 6, 2017

I think all the riders on team sky would join me in saying they are completely behind Dave Brailsford — Peter kennaugh (@Petekennaugh) March 6, 2017

100% we re all behind Dave B. He's the leader of our super @TeamSky https://t.co/4rlmfpp04a — ELIA VIVIANI (@eliaviviani) March 6, 2017