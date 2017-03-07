Renners zijn helemaal choco na helse rit: "Benen en armen zijn eraf gebibberd"

ma 06/03/2017 - 17:25 Regen, wind, koude, lichte sneeuw en oorlog van start tot finish. Parijs-Nice was vandaag niet lief voor zijn renners. "De koudste dag op een fiets. Echt gekkenwerk", reageerde het wielerpeloton na afloop.

le petit est mort! repos bien mérité après une étape extrême! @marcelkittel @alafpolak #waytoride

le petit est mort! repos bien mérité après une étape extrême! @marcelkittel @alafpolak #waytoride