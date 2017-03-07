Renners zijn helemaal choco na helse rit: "Benen en armen zijn eraf gebibberd"

Ik ben zonder armen en benen de bus in gerold. Denk dat ze eraf gebibberd waren. Althans ik voelde ze niet meer.— Bram Tankink (@bramtankink) 6 maart 2017
That was probably the coldest I have ever been on the bike.A big mistake to take my rainjacket off 80km to go. Thank goodness for warm buses— Reinardt JvRensburg (@ReinvanRensburg) 6 maart 2017
Never had so cold like today @ParisNice MUCH RESPECT to the riders in this peleton how makes it to the finish line #LottoFixALL— Jelle Wallays (@jellewallays) 6 maart 2017
Definately 1 for the scrapbook. 200km 1 degree. Pouring rain and full echelon action from the start. Cycling is epic. #survived— Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) 6 maart 2017
Whoever finished today's stage @ParisNice gets a 👍 from me. Chapeau.... for the rest of the day I will enjoy some hot tea #LottoFixALL pic.twitter.com/O59grBIhzs— Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) 6 maart 2017
Étape de folie!! Quel team @EquipeFDJ!!— Arnaud Demare (@ArnaudDemare) 6 maart 2017
La patte qui pique dans le sprint 💥💥 3 eme sur @ParisNice et toujours maillot jaune! Merci !! 💤
Quelle journée! Des bordures sur mes routes... un rêve d'enfance! 😊😨🌧🌬 https://t.co/VBU0cqzS95— Gallopin Tony (@tonygallopin) 6 maart 2017
Journée encore assez pénible, 200km, 5 degrés, 5h de pluie et de bordure. Sensation un peu… https://t.co/BNcdFDNQ1a pic.twitter.com/lmomngZUuy— Antoine Duchesne (@tonythetiger_1) 6 maart 2017