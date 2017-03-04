IN BEELD: Afgepeigerde rennerslijven na de Strade Bianche

  • Zo zien de renners eruit na een dagje Strade Bianche.

Zo zien de renners eruit na een dagje Strade Bianche.

za 04/03/2017 - 18:08 De Strade Bianche heeft de renners zoals gewoonlijk niet gespaard op zijn grindwegen. Van een uitgeperste Stybar tot gezichten getekend door ellende.

Stybar was helemaal kapot

De Tier na een dagje stof vreten in Toscane

Ploegmakkers Vermote en Trentin