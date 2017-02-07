VIDEO: zo heet kunnen schijfremmen dus worden

De schijfremmen van Honig werden bijzonder heet.

di 07/02/2017 - 19:31 Na enkele incidenten vorig jaar hebben schijfremmen dit seizoen weer hun intrede gedaan in het peloton. Onder meer Tom Boonen en Marcel Kittel (allebei Quick-Step Floors) toonden zich zeer tevreden over het technische snufje, maar op Twitter illustreerde Reinier Honig (Vorarlberg) nog eens een opvallend neveneffect. "Wat moeten we denken van dit aspect?", vraagt de Nederlander zich af.