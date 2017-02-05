Felle wind maakt brokken in Valencia, waar de slotrit is ingekort

Door de wind
A lot of wind at the start in Paterna. The jury to make a decision soon about today's stage #VCV2017 pic.twitter.com/15JUUyt0eI— Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) 5 februari 2017
Crazy wind in Paterna at start #VCV2017 No way to install start line infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/yFIHWjJGZ1— Philippe Maertens (@philmaertens) 5 februari 2017
Strong wind at the #VCV2017 Stage 5 start line! This could make today's 130.2km race more tricky! pic.twitter.com/O6dUVXf8np— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) 5 februari 2017
Door de regen
On the way to the start of the last stage of #VCV2017 in Paterna. 🌬🌧 pic.twitter.com/p6Qt2J72BS— Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) 5 februari 2017
#VCV2017 Only 1 hour from the start of the final stage here in Valencia and it's not quite blue skies and sunshine 😬☔️ pic.twitter.com/9OrnNrweNj— ORICA-SCOTT (@OricaScott) 5 februari 2017
De rit is ingekort tot 80 km
Now announcement change of plans #VCV2017 Neutralized start in 15 min in Paterna. Then, again in Paterna, real start at 13.15. pic.twitter.com/Zfv2RyFRjZ— Philippe Maertens (@philmaertens) 5 februari 2017
After riding the neutral kms the riders will go back to the buses and start the race at 13h to ride the urban circuit. 80 kms less #VCV2017— Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) 5 februari 2017