Felle wind maakt brokken in Valencia, waar de slotrit is ingekort

Het zuiderse klimaat in Spanje is niet op de afspraak.

zo 05/02/2017 - 11:44 Regen en wind, de weergoden blijven de renners slecht gezind. Leider Nairo Quintana en co zien de laatste rit in de Ronde van Valencia zo slinken van 130 tot 76 kilometer. Ook in de Ronde van Dubai verstoorden de weerselementen afgelopen week het rittenschema.

Door de wind

Door de regen

De rit is ingekort tot 80 km