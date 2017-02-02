De aanhouder wint: Howson juicht nu wel in koninginnenrit Herald Sun Tour

Uitslag eerste etappe Herald Sun Tour:
- Damien Howson (Aus) - 174,2 km in 4u33'54"
- Jai Hindley (Aus) - op 32"
- Kenny Elissonde (Fra) - 47"
- Michael Storer (Aus) - 1'03"
- Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) - 1'10"
- Chris Froome (GBr) - 1'11"
- Nathan Earle (Aus) - z.t.
- Lucas Hamilton (Aus) - z.t.
- Cameron Meyer (Aus) - 1'13"
- Timothy Roe (Aus) - 1'15"
Klassement Herald Sun Tour:
- Damien Howson (Aus) - 4u36'32"
- Jai Hindley (Aus) - op 38"
- Kenny Elissonde (Fra) - 53"
- Michael Storer (Aus) - 1'10"
- Chris Froome (GBr) - 1'12"
Tweets:
Howson powers away to win stage 1 of @HeraldSunTour - https://t.co/GDJKgl8jBU #SunTour #FallsCreek pic.twitter.com/I7uJU1V7sF— Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) 2 februari 2017
What an epic finish from @damien_howson to claim stage 1 @OricaScott #SunTour pic.twitter.com/Yo1mkabjIw— Jayco HeraldSun Tour (@HeraldSunTour) 2 februari 2017
"You dream of riding to the finish solo" @damien_howson.....well dreams do come true! @OricaScott pic.twitter.com/NCqjWaXX09— Jayco HeraldSun Tour (@HeraldSunTour) 2 februari 2017
The first of many podium appearances for @KennyElissonde we hope! Third today, but a superb effort in tough conditions! 👏 #suntour pic.twitter.com/E2S95sTVnB— Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) February 2, 2017