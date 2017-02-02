De aanhouder wint: Howson juicht nu wel in koninginnenrit Herald Sun Tour

Howson slaakte een oerkreet na zijn "droomoverwinning".

do 02/02/2017 - 06:42 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) heeft de koninginnenrit van de Herald Sun Tour op zijn naam geschreven. De Australiër ontsnapte in de pittige slotkilometers richting Falls Creek en bolde solo over de streep. Vorig jaar moest Howson de zege in de koninginnenrit nog aan eindwinnaar Chris Froome laten, maar nu strandde de drievoudige Tourwinnaar op de zesde plaats.

Uitslag eerste etappe Herald Sun Tour:

  1. Damien Howson (Aus) - 174,2 km in 4u33'54"
  2. Jai Hindley (Aus) - op 32"
  3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra) - 47"
  4. Michael Storer (Aus) - 1'03"
  5. Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) - 1'10"
  6. Chris Froome (GBr) - 1'11"
  7. Nathan Earle (Aus) - z.t.
  8. Lucas Hamilton (Aus) - z.t.
  9. Cameron Meyer (Aus) - 1'13"
  10. Timothy Roe (Aus) - 1'15"

Klassement Herald Sun Tour:

  1. Damien Howson (Aus) - 4u36'32"
  2. Jai Hindley (Aus) - op 38"
  3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra) - 53"
  4. Michael Storer (Aus) - 1'10"
  5. Chris Froome (GBr) - 1'12"

