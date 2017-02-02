De aanhouder wint: Howson juicht nu wel in koninginnenrit Herald Sun Tour

"You dream of riding to the finish solo" @damien_howson.....well dreams do come true! @OricaScott pic.twitter.com/NCqjWaXX09 — Jayco HeraldSun Tour (@HeraldSunTour) 2 februari 2017

The first of many podium appearances for @KennyElissonde we hope! Third today, but a superb effort in tough conditions! 👏 #suntour pic.twitter.com/E2S95sTVnB — Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) February 2, 2017