Traditie in de Tour Down Under: renners knuffelen met slangen en koala's

Iedereen wil op de foto met de dieren uit de zoo:
#TDU Meeting the locals! 🐨🐍🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Um0RM2F6pm— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) 14 januari 2017
You know you're in Australia when... 😁😁 #TDU pic.twitter.com/PcmPsj2VfS— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 14 januari 2017
The snake just bit, mummy! #TDU pic.twitter.com/wFea4BrCvl— Jan Bakelants (@Jan_Bakelants) 14 januari 2017
We're at the team presentation of @tourdownunder! And we can pet Koalas! pic.twitter.com/QoQw6YQUrz— Ann-Sophie Duyck (@AnnSophieDuyck) 14 januari 2017
What's @tourdownunder without a koala 🐨 selfie!? Let the race begin! 🚴🏼🇦🇺 #tourdownunder pic.twitter.com/y0ERBcf19I— Robert Gesink (@RGUpdate) 14 januari 2017
Ahora sí que ha empezado la temporada de verdad 🐨🐍🇦🇺 #tdu pic.twitter.com/QHZo2Yzac3— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) January 14, 2017
#TDU @amaelmoinard found the cutest new friend in the tour village today. pic.twitter.com/2uiROBomVL— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) January 14, 2017
#TDU: Australian animals always a hit with the internationals. pic.twitter.com/VVuR48rpqy— ORICA-SCOTT (@OricaScott) January 14, 2017
Ahead of the #TDU team presentation tonight @owaindoull, @Dannyvanpoppel and @5_henao met some very special guests! 🐨🐍🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qvfU3vPGpW— Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) 14 januari 2017
Froome gaat zelf op zoek naar "wildlife":
From ❄️ to 🔥— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) 14 januari 2017
Training down under with @KennyElissonde 🚴🚴☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/csQ1rABkRz