Traditie in de Tour Down Under: renners knuffelen met slangen en koala's

  • Gesink maakt een selfie met een koala. @RGUpdate

za 14/01/2017 - 11:28 Morgen start de Tour Down Under, de eerste WorldTour-wedstrijd van het seizoen. De renners brachten alvast een bezoekje aan de zoo in Adelaide. Onder meer De Gendt, Bakelants, Armée en Gesink maakten van de gelegenheid gebruik om te knuffelen met de lokale fauna.

Iedereen wil op de foto met de dieren uit de zoo:

@LottoSoudal
@Jan_Bakelants
@RGUpdate

Froome gaat zelf op zoek naar "wildlife":