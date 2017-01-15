FOTO: Trek kiest voor overwegend rode uitrusting in 2017

Fotoreeks:
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Treksegafredo.com
Kopman John Degenkolb is tevreden met het nieuwe truitje:
Here we go. Please welcome the @TrekSegafredo race kit. Now the raceseason 2017 is ON. We are ready. In style #dege pic.twitter.com/6XvNHaTg2O— John Degenkolb (@johndegenkolb) January 13, 2017
Simultaneously presented in Australia and Mallorca, our new kit! pic.twitter.com/fyU03qv1pj— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) January 13, 2017
Here it is! The 2017 @TrekSegafredo race kit by @sportful find out more here - https://t.co/ybOmpt3pqp pic.twitter.com/vZiDdHwGhh— Sportful (@sportful) January 13, 2017
Red it is! Our @sportful race kit for 2017. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/OrlJv10htG— Bauke Mollema (@BaukeMollema) January 13, 2017
Look out for the red and black in races for 2017. Fluorescent for training and red for racing. I like it. @TrekSegafredo pic.twitter.com/FQ0L5LWaPT— Koen de Kort (@koendekort) January 13, 2017