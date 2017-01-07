Zo vader zo zoon: Thibau Nys is Belgisch kampioen veldrijden

  • Thibau Nys kwam solo over de finish. @Ericksku

za 07/01/2017 - 12:38 Op het BK veldrijden in Oostende heeft Thibau Nys de eerste Belgische driekleur veroverd. De 14-jarige zoon van Sven Nys was de beste bij de eerstejaarsnieuwelingen, nadat hij in de slotronde weggereden was uit een kopgroepje.

Snelle start bij de eerstejaarsnieuwelingen

Thibau Nys voert een leiderskwartet aan

Laatste ronde

Thibau Nys valt aan in slotronde en wint

1. Thibau Nys 2. Lennert Belmans 3. Ward Huybs