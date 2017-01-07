Zo vader zo zoon: Thibau Nys is Belgisch kampioen veldrijden

@Ericksku Thibau Nys kwam solo over de finish. Thibau Nys kwam solo over de finish.

Op het BK veldrijden in Oostende heeft Thibau Nys de eerste Belgische driekleur veroverd. De 14-jarige zoon van Sven Nys was de beste bij de eerstejaarsnieuwelingen, nadat hij in de slotronde weggereden was uit een kopgroepje.